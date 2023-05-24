“I hope the technical team will go out and look for players. Hopefully we can also secure a sponsor so they can compete.
“I don’t think we have players in the Bafana Bafana squad, we don’t have players who are candidates for some of the end of season awards and we don’t have the players in junior national teams.
“That hurts me, but the team is there and has survived and we must be excited as the beautiful Birds.”
Lesufi made it clear he has confidence in Swallows chair David Mogashoa, who is running the club.
“I am happy with the management. We are where we are on the log without sponsorship and having gone through some difficulties.
“Sometimes they we not able to satisfy the needs of the players, it is not an easy task.”
Swallows ended sixth in their first season back in the Premiership in 2020-2021.
Swallows always fighting relegation ‘hurts me’: Gauteng premier Lesufi
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Gauteng premier and staunch Swallows supporter Panyaza Lesufi has challenged the management of the team to find creative ways to ensure they become competitive.
Swallows ended in eighth spot in the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership. While a comfortable finish in the end, the Birds hovered around the relegation zone for most of the season and four straight wins over Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM and Marumo Gallants saw them surge to safety.
Last season, Swallows ended second from bottom, but held on to their top flight status by winning the promotion-relegation playoffs.
“I am happy we have avoided relegation, but to be a team that always fights to avoid relegation hurts me, to be honest,” said Lesufi, who played a crucial role in bringing the club back to the PSL after it suffered multiple relegations to the obscurity of the amateur ranks.
Lesufi stood down as Birds president after his election as Gauteng ANC chair in July 2022.
“When we fought for the team to come back to the PSL we envisaged it to be competitive. In our first year we managed to compete, but after that we have been relegation candidates most of the time and that hurts me.
“I hope the management find a creative and better way of ensuring the team becomes competitive. When we conceptualised and brought it back to the PSL our idea was, and still remains, to be among the top teams in South Africa, but we are far behind.
“If the team is still going to be fighting, that is not the idea we had or wanted, but to run a football club is expensive.
Swallows ended sixth in their first season back in the Premiership in 2020-2021.
