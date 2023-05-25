Erick Mathoho exits Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at Naturena

In a development that does not come as a surprise, Kaizer Chiefs have opted not to renwe the services of veteran former Bafana Bafana centreback Erick Mathoho.

Amakhosi announced Mathoho, who played just one official minute in their 2022-23 campaign under coach Arthur Zwane, as their first player clear-out of the off-season on Thursday.

“One of Kaizer Chiefs’ longest-serving players, Mulomowandau Erick Mathoho, will sadly leave the club as we conclude the 2022-23 DStv Premiership season,” Chiefs said.

“Mathoho, 33, joined Chiefs in July 2012 as a 22-year-old from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he spent three seasons.