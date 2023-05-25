Soccer

Erick Mathoho exits Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at Naturena

25 May 2023
Eric Mathoho is leaving Kaizer Chiefs. File photo
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

In a development that does not come as a surprise, Kaizer Chiefs have opted not to renwe the services of veteran former Bafana Bafana centreback Erick Mathoho.

Amakhosi announced Mathoho, who played just one official minute in their 2022-23 campaign under coach Arthur Zwane, as their first player clear-out of the off-season on Thursday. 

“One of Kaizer Chiefs’ longest-serving players, Mulomowandau Erick Mathoho, will sadly leave the club as we conclude the 2022-23 DStv Premiership season,” Chiefs said.

“Mathoho, 33, joined Chiefs in July 2012 as a 22-year-old from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he spent three seasons.

We wish ‘Tower’ well in the future. Vha tshimbile zwavhudi vhoMathoho.

Mathoho was a key player in Stuart Baxter's Amakhosi combination that won league and cup doubles in the 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons.

He was an ever-present at the heart of the Bafana defence of Gordon Igesund's team that exited in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. 

He increasingly lost form for club and country. Having been a 20-plus league games a season player, from the 2017-18 season he was fielded in 15, four, 27, 18 and 18 Premiership matches for Chiefs.

