WATCH | Guardiola praises City intensity 48 hours after 'we drank all the alcohol in Manchester'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the intensity of his Premier League champions after a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday despite admitting to some booze-fuelled celebrations a little over 48 hours before.

For the first time since February, City dropped league points as a stunning goal by Brighton's Paraguayan teenager Julio Enciso snapped their 12-game winning run in the league.

Erling Haaland, who set up Phil Foden's opener, had a late goal disallowed, resulting in a yellow card for Guardiola who simply hates dropping points.

City have one more league game left before an FA Cup final against Manchester United and then a Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Victories in both will see City match Manchester United's treble, so Guardiola's side might have been excused if they took their foot off the gas having won a fifth title in six seasons at the weekend. That they did not win, however, was more to do with an excellent Brighton, who sealed a Europa League spot.

“Exceptional game. Congratulations to Brighton for their deserved qualification to the Europa League,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.