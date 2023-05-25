“Because I know every time I do something wrong I’ll get something from him — he’ll tell me I can do better than that, or 'Why couldn’t you do this or that?'
Mokwena was promoted from a co-coaching structure with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in October to sole head coach and Downs’ results improved from there as they sprinted to the league title with a 16-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates. The Brazilians fell a point short of the 71-point record set by them in 2016-17.
The coach said it was an “incredible to be part of this team and this milestone and an extreme privilege and honour to sit here as the head coach of these league champions”.
Mokwena and his players discussed their heartbreakingly narrow Caf Champions League semifinal defeat to Wydad Athletic on away goals, and other highs and lows of their season.
PODCAST | Few people believe in me like him: Mbule on Sundowns coach Mokwena
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Mbule has spoken in glowing terms of the faith shown in him by Brazilians coach Rulani Mokwena.
Hugely promising Mbule, 25, has had a stop-start beginning to his career due to run-ins with officialdom and disciplinary issues. He appeared to be going in the wrong direction when he was suspended at previous club SuperSport United for “disrespecting his teammates and technical team” in April 2022.
When Sundowns signed the skilful midfielder in June last year some questioned if the club had made a sensible acquisition, even if Mbule’s talent was undoubted.
Mbule has had an outstanding 2022-23 season at the Pretoria trophy machine, even if there was a wobble with a report in March the player reported to training under the influence of alcohol.
Having been a key player in Mokwena’s combination that wrapped up a sixth DStv Premiership title in succession Mbule was asked what it took to dig deep and show his best at his new team.
Mbule, teammates Khuliso Mudau and Cassius Mailula and coach Mokwena were speaking to Robert Marawa in studio on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.
“You don’t find a lot of people who believe in you. Like maybe for me, I haven’t found a lot of people who believe in me the way he does,” Mbule said about his coach.
