Riveiro not surprised Pirates are on the verge of a second trophy
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not surprised he's on the verge of winning two trophies in his first season with the Buccaneers.
The Spaniard joined Pirates at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign after spending eight years coaching in Finland. In his first three months, Riveiro won the MTN8 and will win a second cup if Pirates beat Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.
“Where we are is the reason we have an opportunity to fight for titles,” the coach said at a pre-final press conference at the sponsors' headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
“We have a fantastic structure, a big squad full of talent that allows you to dream about it, but we still have to find a way to do it.
“There's many different ways to win in this sport and we're trying to find our own. We're in the right place to do this. It's not a surprise we can be one of the teams that's fighting for titles.
“When you start and you're riding or driving a club like this it's obvious you'd think about being in final games. Winning titles [entails a lot of happenings] during the season. Dynamics, injuries, pieces of luck, but you also need to win games.
“We're in the right place and it's not a surprise to see our name in the last game of every tournament.
“I'm so happy to be part of the group that is making it possible to have a reason to be trusted by our fans. It's been a long journey since we started, but I'm very proud to be the only team to have played every possible [domestic] game this season.”
Riveiro insisted Pirates won't take Sekhukhune lightly despite going to the final as favourites, having finished the season in great form, unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.
That run helped Pirates finish second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, earning them a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season.
