Soccer

Riveiro not surprised Pirates are on the verge of a second trophy

25 May 2023 - 17:36
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during a Nebank Cup media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on May 23 2023.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during a Nebank Cup media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on May 23 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not surprised he's on the verge of winning two trophies in his first season with the Buccaneers.

The Spaniard joined Pirates at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign after spending eight years coaching in Finland. In his first three months, Riveiro won the MTN8 and will win a second cup if Pirates beat Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

“Where we are is the reason we have an opportunity to fight for titles,” the coach said at a pre-final press conference at the sponsors' headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“We have a fantastic structure, a big squad full of talent that allows you to dream about it, but we still have to find a way to do it.

“There's many different ways to win in this sport and we're trying to find our own. We're in the right place to do this. It's not a surprise we can be one of the teams that's fighting for titles. 

“When you start and you're riding or driving a club like this it's obvious you'd think about being in final games. Winning titles [entails a lot of happenings] during the season. Dynamics, injuries, pieces of luck, but you also need to win games.

“We're in the right place and it's not a surprise to see our name in the last game of every tournament.

“I'm so happy to be part of the group that is making it possible to have a reason to be trusted by our fans. It's been a long journey since we started, but I'm very proud to be the only team to have played every possible [domestic] game this season.”

Riveiro insisted Pirates won't take Sekhukhune lightly despite going to the final as favourites, having finished the season in great form, unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

That run helped Pirates finish second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, earning them a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season. 

Pirates will close the gap with Sundowns: Miguel Timm

Orlando Pirates strongman Miguel Timm says all the signs are there that his team will soon close the big gap with powerful Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
1 day ago

“That we're favourites doesn't mean it's going to be an easy game because we're Orlando Pirates. We have to be mentally prepared for a difficult game because first of all it's a final and second it's a very difficult team.

“They [Sekhukhune] showed it a few times this season, especially when the they played against the favourites. We know what's coming and we know the amount of kilometres and runs we have to do in this game if we want to be a winning team at the end of 90 or 120 minutes.”

While happy to be in a second final, Riveiro admitted that finishing 16 points behind Sundowns in the league means Pirates still have a lot to improve on for next season.

“Can you imagine how competitive we are? We can finish the season with two trophies and in second spot, but still we're not satisfied.

“It's the truth. I don't want to sound arrogant because I'm not. What we want in every competition is to fight until the end, and we didn't in the league. It's a fact. 

“That's something we're trying to correct and understand what happened.

“At the same time, we have to be proud of what we did, especially in 2023, in the last 12 games. We managed to be consistent to be one of the best teams.

“We were not just the best team in terms of results, but also performance. So we look to the future with more optimism and in a strong way.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier

Lyle Foster was not snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco — he was left out ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Friends Mokotjo, Timm set for fiery midfield battle in Sekhukhune-Pirates final

Former teammates Kamohelo Mokotjo and Miguel Timm expect a fiery and exciting midfield battle when their respective clubs, Sekhukhune United and ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | Jose Riveiro talks about the Nedbank cup and all things Pirates

In an exclusive sit-down with Jose Riveiro, the Orlando Pirates coach to talks about the threat of Sekhukhune United in the upcoming Nedbank Cup ...
Video & Podcasts
1 day ago

Why Pirates coach Riveiro is wary of possible party-poopers Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is hoping the league match they played recently against Sekhukhune United will help him in devising plans to beat ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | Few people believe in me like him: Mbule on Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Mbule has spoken in glowing terms of the faith shown in him by Brazilians coach Rulani Mokwena.
Sport
4 hours ago

Jose Riveiro pleads for patience for Pirates' 17-year-old sensation Ratomo

While Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has no doubt that young striker Relebohile Ratomo is destined for a great future, he has urged for patience ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | ‘I will never stoop to their level’: MaMkhize on reports of unpaid ... Soccer
  2. History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title Soccer
  3. No Foster or Kaizer Chiefs player in Broos's Bafana preliminary squad Soccer
  4. PSL scorecard, all the teams rated: see why Kaizer Chiefs get 4/10 Sport
  5. Former Bok captain Jean de Villiers explains secret of Stormers’ success Rugby

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...