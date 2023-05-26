Mthethwa has not been the first-choice centre back for coach Jose Riveiro, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki preferred ahead of him.
The man from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal played a total of 608 minutes in his 12 appearances in the league and Nedbank Cup.
But whenever Mthethwa got the chance, he was solid and the crucial goal against Chiefs was the cherry on top.
“For me, I’ve always felt like I’m important, because you know there’s injuries and also the coach has plans for me. Whenever there’s [a] game he wants to use me in, he will put me in,” Mthethwa said.
“For me, it’s always about being ready to work for the club because it’s not about me. If I’m given a chance, I have to use it for the club and the individual things will come.
“As I was telling everybody who congratulated me for the goal, the happiness wasn’t just about me scoring the goal but us winning that game because we wanted to win that game,” he said.
“With the minutes I’m getting, I feel like I’ve been playing the whole season. I’m just grateful and happy for the chances I get. I’ve been waiting for this chance and that is why I was working hard at training.”
While Mthethwa would like to be on the field and help Pirates beat Sekhukhune to the Nedbank Cup top honours, he said if he fails to make the cut he will rally behind whoever has been picked to do duty on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I've never felt unwanted at Pirates': Sandile Mthethwa on spending six years on loan
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates Nedbank Cup semifinal hero Sandile Mthethwa has never felt unwanted at the Soweto giants despite being sent out on a few loans for six years.
Mthethwa’s extra time goal in a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs sent Pirates to the tournament’s final against Sekhukhune United at Pretoria’s Loftus Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
The 26-year-old defender joined the Buccaneers in 2016 from the KwaZulu-Natal Academy and spent his first six years with the club being sent out on loan.
He spent a couple of seasons with Richards Bay FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and three years with Chippa United in the DStv Premiership.
Spending so many years going in and out of a club can easily push any player to consider cutting ties with the parent club and try their luck elsewhere.
But that thought never crossed Mthethwa’s mind as he always wanted to be part of the Bucs family and he is thrilled the club made two finals in his first season back from loan deals.
Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa on the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United and his journey at the club.
“I will never say I saw myself being in two finals with Pirates, but I can say I’ve always wanted to be part of the Orlando Pirates family one day,” Mthethwa said.
“I’ve been here for seven years and every time I went out on loan I told myself I have to work hard so that if I get an opportunity I will show what I have to offer.
“So, I always told myself I have to push, be stronger.”
The defender believed being loaned out instead of released was a positive thing because it was a sign the club still believed in him.
“And I would also like to say thank you to Pirates, because for me being loaned for this long meant they’ve always believed in me,” Mthethwa said.
“It wasn’t a negative thing and I didn’t think they don’t want me. I was, like, they are loaning me to gain experience so that whenever I come back to the club, I come with every force that I have to help them.”
Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier
Mthethwa has not been the first-choice centre back for coach Jose Riveiro, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki preferred ahead of him.
The man from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal played a total of 608 minutes in his 12 appearances in the league and Nedbank Cup.
But whenever Mthethwa got the chance, he was solid and the crucial goal against Chiefs was the cherry on top.
“For me, I’ve always felt like I’m important, because you know there’s injuries and also the coach has plans for me. Whenever there’s [a] game he wants to use me in, he will put me in,” Mthethwa said.
“For me, it’s always about being ready to work for the club because it’s not about me. If I’m given a chance, I have to use it for the club and the individual things will come.
“As I was telling everybody who congratulated me for the goal, the happiness wasn’t just about me scoring the goal but us winning that game because we wanted to win that game,” he said.
“With the minutes I’m getting, I feel like I’ve been playing the whole season. I’m just grateful and happy for the chances I get. I’ve been waiting for this chance and that is why I was working hard at training.”
While Mthethwa would like to be on the field and help Pirates beat Sekhukhune to the Nedbank Cup top honours, he said if he fails to make the cut he will rally behind whoever has been picked to do duty on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
PODCAST | Few people believe in me like him: Mbule on Sundowns coach Mokwena
'It's nothing I haven't faced': Ditlhokwe on the pressure he will find at Chiefs
WATCH | 'SA football needs a reboot,' says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos