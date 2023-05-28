Soccer

Big away win for Cape Town Spurs against Casric in playoffs opener

28 May 2023 - 16:57 By Marc Strydom
Clayton Daniels of Cape Town Spurs challenges Pogiso Mabote of Casric Stars in their Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs match at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga on May 28 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion back to the DStv Premiership with their 1-0 playoffs away win against Casric Stars in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Spurs, then Ajax Cape Town, were relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Coach Bucs Mthombeni's Casric had some decent skills and worked hard to try to crucially make use of their home ground advantage and get off to a good start in the playoffs.

But Sean Bartlett's technically and tactically superior Spurs kept their composure, absorbed pressure and took their opportunity when it arose through Ashley Cupido's 67th-minute strike.

Casric — who qualified for the playoffs as third-placed Motsepe Foundation Championship finishers, a point behind champions Polokwane City and Spurs — will rue a home defeat that puts them under considerable pressure.

They face a potentially tougher match against the second-last-placed Premiership side, Maritzburg United, at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Spurs, who on Sunday's performance look the team to give Maritzburg the toughest run for their money in the playoffs, host United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.           

In a tight opening half chances were hard to come by for both teams, though both also had decent opportunities to take a lead.

As the hour went past without a breakthrough, Bartlett made an attacking substitution for Spurs. Luvuyo Phewa and Chumani Butsaka replaced Asenele Velebayi and Michael Morton in the 65th.

Two minutes later Spurs got their breakthrough. From a throw-in on the right the Cape side's attacking live wire Jarrod Moroole miscued a strike from range that turned into a perfect cross for Cupido to get up unmarked at the far post and nod past goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi.

On a breakaway, with just Baloyi to beat, Butsaka struck the underside of the crossbar in the 88th.

