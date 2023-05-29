“There’s going to be players coming and going, like any season. I hope not many. It’s important to give continuity to the things we have already built.
Pirates fought back from Sibusiso Vilakazi's 12-minute opener for Sekhukhune. Thapelo Xoki pulled one back from a contentious penalty two minutes into first-half added time, and Terrence Dzvukamanja struck a last-gasp winner five minutes into second-half added time.
Pirates must ‘look for opportunities’: Riveiro on transfer window plans
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates are sure to make changes to their squad in the transfer window, and are duty-bound to seek out strong signings for the 2023/24 season, but also want to have in mind continuity from a decent 2022/23 performance, says coach Jose Riveiro.
The Buccaneers wrapped up a promising first campaign under the Spaniard with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final triumph over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.
That made it two trophies in 2022/2023 after lifting the MTN8 cup in November. Along with a second-placed finish in the DStv Premiership — albeit 16 points behind sixth time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns — in a notably strong 2023 as Riveiro found his feet in South Africa, and the coach's first season in the country can be taken as promising.
Second place in the league was a marked improvement from the poor sixth in 2021/2022, as was a cup double from a club that lifted one trophy in the previous eight seasons.
Riveiro was predictably asked as he prepares to return for some down time in Spain what Bucs' plans for activity in the preseason transfer window will be.
“Probably there are going to be movements in every team. It’s normal, it’s going to happen,” he said.
“Players finishing contracts, some players will always look at their futures as we do as coaches.
“There’s going to be players coming and going, like any season. I hope not many. It’s important to give continuity to the things we have already built.
“But probably it’s our obligation, it’s mandatory for us to always have one eye on the market looking for opportunities to improve — with the squad, the coaching staff, everything.
“Because we want to compete, and for that we have to move forward. We cannot think everything is now all right. No, we have to be critical because there are also reasons to do that, and look for opportunities that will help us be a better team.”
