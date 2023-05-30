Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena's big win at the annual PSL awards has sparked debate, with some saying the wrong man walked away with the gong.
The midfielder won the Footballer of the Season at the awards on Sunday night.
The award was decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the DStv Premiership and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2022/2023 season.
He also won Midfielder of the Season.
While many celebrated him winning the player of the season award, others said it should have gone to Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng.
A few suggested Ronwen Williams, Ashley Du Preez or Neo Maema were better choices.
POLL | Did Teboho Mokoena deserve to win Footballer of the Season?
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena's big win at the annual PSL awards has sparked debate, with some saying the wrong man walked away with the gong.
The midfielder won the Footballer of the Season at the awards on Sunday night.
The award was decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the DStv Premiership and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2022/2023 season.
He also won Midfielder of the Season.
While many celebrated him winning the player of the season award, others said it should have gone to Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng.
A few suggested Ronwen Williams, Ashley Du Preez or Neo Maema were better choices.
According to stats website Transfer Markt, he scored only one goal and one assist in the competitions considered for the award. He was, however, vital in his side's dominant run to the PSL title.
Saleng won the Players’ Player of the Season award, voted for by the league’s players, and was nominated in the Midfielder of the Year and the MTN8 Last Man Standing categories.
He played a big role in Pirates winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, scoring 15 goals and 11 assists.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year
After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom
Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season
Saleng, Pirates, Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos