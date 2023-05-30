Soccer

POLL | Did Teboho Mokoena deserve to win Footballer of the Season?

30 May 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena won PSL Player of the Season.
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena won PSL Player of the Season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena's big win at the annual PSL awards has sparked debate, with some saying the wrong man walked away with the gong.

The midfielder won the Footballer of the Season at the awards on Sunday night.

The award was decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the DStv Premiership and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

He also won Midfielder of the Season.

While many celebrated him winning the player of the season award, others said it should have gone to Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng.

A few suggested Ronwen Williams, Ashley Du Preez or Neo Maema were better choices.

According to stats website Transfer Markt, he scored only one goal and one assist in the competitions considered for the award. He was, however, vital in his side's dominant run to the PSL title.

Saleng won the Players’ Player of the Season award, voted for by the league’s players, and was nominated in the Midfielder of the Year and the MTN8 Last Man Standing categories.

He played a big role in Pirates winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, scoring 15 goals and 11 assists.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace midfielder Teboho Mokoena won the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season prize at the 2023 PSL Awards, which were a ...
Sport
1 day ago

After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom

After an eye-catching season where he announced himself in sizzling style, emerging Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula wants to be home with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season

Terrence Dvzukamanja completed a memorable season for Orlando Pirates when he scored a last-gasp winner in the Nedbank Cup final to beat Sekhukhune ...
Sport
2 days ago

Saleng, Pirates, Sundowns dominate PSL awards nominees list

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards nominees list as Monnapule Saleng, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  2. After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  3. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  4. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  5. When will the Cricket World Cup take place? Sport

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death