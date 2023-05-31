Soccer

Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

31 May 2023 - 07:59 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at The Community Stadium in Brighton on May 24 2023.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at The Community Stadium in Brighton on May 24 2023.
Image: Reuters/Toby Melville

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

“I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award. 

MORE:

Arsenal end with five-star win over Wolves, Brentford stun Man City

Arsenal romped to a 5-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Granit Xhaka bagging two of the goals in what is expected to be his final ...
Sport
2 days ago

One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Ten Hag

While Manchester United ticked off a major season goal by securing their return to the Champions League next season after a year's absence, manager ...
Sport
5 days ago

Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss Champions League spot

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he was "totally devastated" that they had failed to secure Champions League qualification and that the club had ...
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Guardiola praises City intensity 48 hours after 'we drank all the alcohol in Manchester'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the intensity of his Premier League champions after a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday ...
Sport
6 days ago

Why Lyle Foster was left out of Broos’ Bafana squad for Morocco qualifier

Lyle Foster was not snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco — he was left out ...
Sport
5 days ago

World Cup final referee Marciniak to officiate Champions League final

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the World Cup final in December, will take charge of next month's Uefa Champions League final between ...
Sport
1 week ago

Can anyone challenge Man City's domination next season?

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard described Manchester City as an outstanding side and said they have set the benchmark for excellence in the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  2. After breakthrough season Sundowns' Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  3. Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year Soccer
  4. ‘I have a clause’: Mosimane says contract keeps him at Al-Ahli Saudi Soccer
  5. WATCH | 'The plumber won the Nedbank Cup': Pirates' Paseka Mako Soccer

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death