Soccer

Pirates coach Riveiro fancies their chances in the Champions League

31 May 2023 - 12:25
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As they prepare to venture into the testing territory of the Champions League next season, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition. 

Riveiro led Pirates to a second-place finish in the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership to book a place in the continental competition and guided them to trophies in the MTN8 and season-ending Nedbank Cup. 

The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they were eliminated by Zambian side Green Eagles 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage. 

“We have the potential to go all the way. I am an optimistic person,” Riveiro said.

“I have told the guys many times that when I start a tournament I go with the intention to go all the way.”

Riveiro admitted this would not be achieved easily due to the punishing travel schedule for teams competing in the Champions League, and other factors. 

“We are going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from referees — it is a difficult competition.

“Sundowns, this season, did a fantastic job in the competition [reaching the semifinals] — they showed it is possible for South African teams to compete until the last stages. 

“So why not? Little by little we are we are going to start from zero again next season in every competition where we are going to face everyone with the intention to win.” 

