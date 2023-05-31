“We have the potential to go all the way. I am an optimistic person,” Riveiro said.
“I have told the guys many times that when I start a tournament I go with the intention to go all the way.”
Riveiro admitted this would not be achieved easily due to the punishing travel schedule for teams competing in the Champions League, and other factors.
“We are going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from referees — it is a difficult competition.
“Sundowns, this season, did a fantastic job in the competition [reaching the semifinals] — they showed it is possible for South African teams to compete until the last stages.
“So why not? Little by little we are we are going to start from zero again next season in every competition where we are going to face everyone with the intention to win.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Pirates coach Riveiro fancies their chances in the Champions League
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
As they prepare to venture into the testing territory of the Champions League next season, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.
Riveiro led Pirates to a second-place finish in the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership to book a place in the continental competition and guided them to trophies in the MTN8 and season-ending Nedbank Cup.
The Buccaneers are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they were eliminated by Zambian side Green Eagles 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage.
“We have the potential to go all the way. I am an optimistic person,” Riveiro said.
“I have told the guys many times that when I start a tournament I go with the intention to go all the way.”
Riveiro admitted this would not be achieved easily due to the punishing travel schedule for teams competing in the Champions League, and other factors.
“We are going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from referees — it is a difficult competition.
“Sundowns, this season, did a fantastic job in the competition [reaching the semifinals] — they showed it is possible for South African teams to compete until the last stages.
“So why not? Little by little we are we are going to start from zero again next season in every competition where we are going to face everyone with the intention to win.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
PODCAST | ‘That moment tells you a lot about Lorch’: Pirates’ Xoki on penalty
WATCH | 'The plumber won the Nedbank Cup': Pirates' Paseka Mako
Pirates must ‘look for opportunities’: Riveiro on transfer window plans
‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty
POLL | Should it have been a penalty?
POLL | Did Teboho Mokoena deserve to win Footballer of the Season?
Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos