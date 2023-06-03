Man City edge closer to treble after FA Cup final win over Man Utd

Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double on Saturday.

City captain Gundogan entered the record books by scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history as he crashed home a stunning volley 12 seconds after kickoff.

United, seeking to win both domestic cups in the same season for the first time and at the same time wreck City's hopes of emulating their own historic 1999 treble, levelled against the run of play with a 33rd-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty.

But Gundogan restored City's lead with another volley seven minutes after the interval and Pep Guardiola's side resisted some late pressure to win the trophy for a seventh time.

The Premier League champions face Inter Milan in next Saturday's Champions League final when victory will see them match United's treble in the 1998-1999 season.

For the first time in 190 meetings the clubs were clashing for silverware, and not just bragging rights, and Wembley was decked in red and sky blue.