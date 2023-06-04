Soccer

USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win

04 June 2023 - 08:59 By Reuters
USM Alger captain Zineddine Belaid is presented the trophy by Confedration of African Football president Patrice Motsepe after winning the Caf Confederation Cup final against Young Africans at the July 5 Stadium in Algiers on June 3 2023.
Image: BackpagePix

USM Alger lost the battle but won the war as they claimed their first continental title with an away goals victory over Tanzanian outfit Young Africans after the second leg of the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in Algiers on Saturday.

The Algerian side led 2-1 from the first game in Dar es Salaam and though they were beaten 1-0 by their unfancied opponents at home lifted the title on the away goals rule after the 2-2 aggregate draw.

Djuma Shabani gave Young Africans the lead from the penalty spot after seven minutes but they could not find a second goal that would have seen them crowned champions for the first time too.

Zineddine Belaid had the chance to equalise for USM but missed his penalty and the hosts were left to cling on through the second half.

The closest USM had got to a continental title before was finishing as Caf Champions League runners-up eight years ago, losing home and away to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the decider.

The final of this year’s Champions League will be contested between holders Wydad Casablanca from Morocco and 10-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

The first leg will be staged in Cairo on Sunday night (8pm SA time), with the second game set for June 11 in Casablanca.

