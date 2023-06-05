Soccer

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 World Cup

05 June 2023 - 15:15 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 36-member preliminary squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The squad was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) on Monday. The players called up will attend a camp in Johannesburg with a chance to impress Ellis and make the final 23-member squad. Fifa’s deadline to name the final squad is July 9.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand runs from July 20 to August 20.

“The national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on June 12 and all the players have a chance to impress the coach before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month,” Safa said.

Ellis admitted the selection of the 36 players, from which veteran Janine van Wyk was a notable omission, gave the coach plenty of headaches.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make,” she was quoted as saying.

“As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been difficult. We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised the hands. But this is the group of players we think we can select from, and they have raised their hands.

“We are going to do a final selection and announce the final 23 plus three [reserves]. That is going to be even more difficult, but this is the group of players we think will do the job for us.”

According to Safa’s statement, “Banyana’s highest-capped player, Janine van Wyk, was part of Ellis’s plans for the preliminary squad but was withdrawn from the list due to injury.”

“I have sustained an injury that I personally feel would affect my chances of performing at the highest level required to make the World Cup squad,” Van Wyk was quoted as saying.

“I have to turn down the call-up with a heavy heart, but also knowing I am doing what is best for the team.”

Banyana's history against European teams a concern ahead of World Cup

Banyana Banyana’s history against their European counterparts doesn’t paint a great picture for South Africa ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Banyana qualified for the World Cup as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions, beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

South Africa, whose games in a tough group G will all be played in New Zealand, kick off the World Cup against Sweden in Wellington on July 23, meet Argentina in Dunedin on July 28 and clash against Italy in Wellington on August 2.

Banyana preliminary squad for the 2023 World Cup 

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regril Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM), Asa Rabalao (UP)

Defenders: Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower), Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns),
Fikile Magama (UWC), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Sundowns),
Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC), Moko Matlou (Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Gongeka Gamede (UWC)

Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase (UJ), Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Thalea Smidt (UP),
Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothlalo (Glasgow City),
Nomvula Kgoale (Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Amogelang Motau (UWC)

Strikers: Nicole Michael (Galaxy), Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Sphumelele Shamase (UJ), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juarez), Noxolo Cesane (Tigres Femenil),
Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond),
Lelona Daweti (Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (UP), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC),
Hildah Magaia (Sejong), Thembi Kgatlana (Louisville)

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Soccer mom to raise Bafana and Banyana

Among new Safa CEO Monyepao’s immediate tasks is to champion the bid to turn the 2027 World Cup dream into a reality.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes for improvements after camp with local stars

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes to see improvements in defence when her team comes out of camp.
Sport
1 month ago

Banyana coach Ellis honoured with Order of Ikhamanga by President Ramaphosa

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has been honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to sport.
Sport
1 month ago

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of alternate kit for Bafana and Banyana

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer
  3. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  4. Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama Soccer
  5. Fewer foreigners racing has helped put SA women back on Comrades map: De ... Sport

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'