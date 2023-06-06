Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United

The Chippa United roundabout gathered momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Mogan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.

This, a mere three months after Mammila was shown the door by the Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.

A fed-up Mammila said at the time he was retiring from coaching but will now make a comeback at Chippa for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mpengesi said: “As we look to the future, we’re delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023-24 season.”

“We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach. Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role.

Long-time Chippa assistant coach Siyabulela Gwamb, who ended last season as caretaker coach, retains his spot on the bench. Gwambi, working in the last few games with Lehlohonolo Seema, helped steer the Chilli Boys to a 14th-placed finish in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership, avoiding the playoffs on goal difference.