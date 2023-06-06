Soccer

Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United

06 June 2023 - 17:26 By Alvin Reeves
Morgan Mammila has returned as head coach of Chippa United.
Morgan Mammila has returned as head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Chippa United roundabout gathered momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Mogan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.

This, a mere three months after Mammila was shown the door by the Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.

A fed-up Mammila said at the time he was retiring from coaching but will now make a comeback at Chippa for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mpengesi said: “As we look to the future, we’re delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023-24 season.”

“We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach. Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role.

Long-time Chippa assistant coach Siyabulela Gwamb, who ended last season as caretaker coach, retains his spot on the bench. Gwambi, working in the last few games with Lehlohonolo Seema, helped steer the Chilli Boys to a 14th-placed finish in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership, avoiding the playoffs on goal difference.

“We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as the first assistant coach,” Mpengesi said.

“His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum.”

Former Baroka COO Mammila first the reins as head coach at Chippa after the dismissal of Daine Klate in September 2022.

The decision to appoint an administrator to the bench raised eyebrows. He registered five wins, five defeats and four draws.

Mpengesi was unhappy with those stats in February and it is difficult to understand what has changed since then.

Mammila was replaced by Kurt Lentjies, another former Chippa coach, who also made way for interim coach Gwambi. Seema, yet another returnee, was brought back to see the side through the last four games of the season with Gwambi.

Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila retires from coaching

Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has retired from coaching.
Sport
3 months ago

Seema helped the side maintain their top-flight status with a draw against Golden Arrows on the last day of the season but his short contract was not renewed by the club.

Mpengesi, whose team is heading for a 10th season based in the Eastern Cape and sponsored by the NMB Municipality, said he expects a top-half finish this coming season.

“The pursuit of top-eight positions and cup victories will be entrusted to the capable hands of our new head coach. As long as we maintain our status in the PSL, we trust in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional football.

“Looking ahead, we promise an exciting transfer window with the signing of some notable players. We aim to strengthen our team and provide our supporters with thrilling matches to enjoy.”

“At the core of our objectives for the new season is maintaining our status. This is more than just a goal; it is a promise to the Eastern Cape. A promise that the club that binds football lovers of this region together will remain steadfast.

“Chippa United isn’t just a football club; it symbolises the pride and spirit of the Eastern Cape.”

After leaving Chippa Mammila worked as technical director at Swallows FC in run-in to the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach’: Mammila after Chippa sacking

Axed Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila says he will leave the club with his head held high after being shown the door by club chair Siviwe Mpengesi ...
Sport
3 months ago

Chippa United sack Mammila and bring back Lentjies

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has been shown the revolving door at the notoriously trigger-happy club by chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.
Sport
3 months ago

‘I’m not in a panic’: Chippa Mpengesi promises not to bomb Morgan Mammila

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says he is happy with head coach Morgan Mammila and has no intention of bombing him.
Sport
4 months ago

Mammila ropes discarded Lentjies back into Chippa coaching staff

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has roped former boss and attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies back into the technical staff in an attempt to ...
Sport
4 months ago

Chippa coach Mammila dismisses suggestions that Sundowns dominate because of financial muscle

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has rubbished widely held suggestions that Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the Premier Soccer League because of ...
Sport
4 months ago

Bafana Bafana must copy the Sundowns model — Chippa coach Mammila

Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has suggested Bafana Bafana adopt the Mamelodi Sundowns model if the bungling national team is to be ...
Sport
4 months ago

Chippa coach Morgan Mammila taking Caf C Licence course

As he continues to upskill himself, Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila will take the CAF C Licence over the next two weeks.
Sport
6 months ago

When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach

Let's talk about the story of a coach who didn't know he'd been hired, and then didn't know he'd been fired.
Sport
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer
  3. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could Soccer
  5. Mooted salary hikes in SA rugby all about player retention Sport

Latest Videos

'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial
White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall