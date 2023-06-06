Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United
The Chippa United roundabout gathered momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Mogan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.
This, a mere three months after Mammila was shown the door by the Chilli Boys’ chair Siviwe Mpengesi at the end of February after a string of poor results.
A fed-up Mammila said at the time he was retiring from coaching but will now make a comeback at Chippa for as long as he is allowed to by Mpengesi.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mpengesi said: “As we look to the future, we’re delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023-24 season.”
“We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach. Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role.
Long-time Chippa assistant coach Siyabulela Gwamb, who ended last season as caretaker coach, retains his spot on the bench. Gwambi, working in the last few games with Lehlohonolo Seema, helped steer the Chilli Boys to a 14th-placed finish in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership, avoiding the playoffs on goal difference.
“We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as the first assistant coach,” Mpengesi said.
“His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum.”
Former Baroka COO Mammila first the reins as head coach at Chippa after the dismissal of Daine Klate in September 2022.
The decision to appoint an administrator to the bench raised eyebrows. He registered five wins, five defeats and four draws.
Mpengesi was unhappy with those stats in February and it is difficult to understand what has changed since then.
Mammila was replaced by Kurt Lentjies, another former Chippa coach, who also made way for interim coach Gwambi. Seema, yet another returnee, was brought back to see the side through the last four games of the season with Gwambi.
Seema helped the side maintain their top-flight status with a draw against Golden Arrows on the last day of the season but his short contract was not renewed by the club.
Mpengesi, whose team is heading for a 10th season based in the Eastern Cape and sponsored by the NMB Municipality, said he expects a top-half finish this coming season.
“The pursuit of top-eight positions and cup victories will be entrusted to the capable hands of our new head coach. As long as we maintain our status in the PSL, we trust in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional football.
“Looking ahead, we promise an exciting transfer window with the signing of some notable players. We aim to strengthen our team and provide our supporters with thrilling matches to enjoy.”
“At the core of our objectives for the new season is maintaining our status. This is more than just a goal; it is a promise to the Eastern Cape. A promise that the club that binds football lovers of this region together will remain steadfast.
“Chippa United isn’t just a football club; it symbolises the pride and spirit of the Eastern Cape.”
After leaving Chippa Mammila worked as technical director at Swallows FC in run-in to the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season.
