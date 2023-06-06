The seeming uncertainty over Pitso Mosimane's future at Al-Ahli Saudi has many Kaizer Chiefs fans dreaming he could be at the helm at Naturena.
Mosimane may have led the team back to the top division, but recently revealed that he and his team had not been paid.
TimesLIVE reported he had not received his salary since January. He told Saudi Arabia TV channel Al Arabiya it was not the first time the club had failed to pay him and his team.
“The first month, I got paid, but after the first month I had to wait for two months to get my money. [Sometimes] three months ... it has been like that. [Since] I came here I’ve never received my salary every month. No, never since I’ve been at Al Ahli. We are going into the fifth month now [without getting paid]. Me and my technical team, even the players. Everybody, the last time we got there was in January.”
The Sunday Times reported Mosimane is hot property on the African continent, with Tunisian giants Esperance among the clubs interested in his services.
But it is the chance that Mosimane could take his "Mr Fix-it" skills to the fallen Soweto giant that has many football fans excited.
POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs?
TimesLIVE sports editor Marc Strydom said Mosimane has made a habit of picking jobs where he can work on a project and "restoring Chiefs, the club he supported growing up — uncle Abraham 'Mainline' Khoza played for Amakhosi — would be some project".
Chiefs have gone eight seasons without silverware, and fans are demanding they not get left behind when even their biggest rival Orlando Pirates are collecting trophies.
The goodwill that followed Arthur Zwane's permanent appointment as Chiefs coach a year ago has faded for some of its fanbase, and Pitso's recent success has convinced many that he will bring the glory days back at Naturena.
Mosimane has cooled down suggestions of the move, though, telling PowerFM his agent had not mentioned Chiefs.
"It is not easy to come back to Africa. Sometimes you want to win trophies, the Champions League, with another team. But Africa is not really at the moment an exciting project [to me]".
