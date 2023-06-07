Soccer

Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to edge to verge of promotion

07 June 2023 - 17:23
Cape Town Spurs attacker Ashley Cupido scored the only goal in beating Casric Stars in a promotion play-off at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Cape Town Spurs attacker Ashley Cupido scored the only goal in beating Casric Stars in a promotion play-off at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs have one foot in the DStv Premiership. 

Ten-man Spurs, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion back to the top flight on goal difference to Motsepe Foundation Championship winners Polokwane City, beat Casric Stars 1-0 in their promotion playoff clash at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday. 

Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett was overcome with emotion and in tears after his team's hard-fought victory in wet and slippery conditions. His team had to recover from a 65th-minute red card (Ashley Cupido) seven minutes before Morne Nel struck the wining goal (72nd).

Spurs are on the verge of returning to the paid ranks for the first time since they were relegated as Ajax Cape Town in 2018. 

Former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett's team have won three matches in the playoffs, and they need only a point from their remaining match against Maritzburg United next Wednesday to clinch promotion. 

But they might even secure a return to the Premiership earlier, if Maritzburg fail to win their now huge-pressure matchup against Casric at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Saturday. Such a result would condemn the Team of Choice to the first division for the first time since the 2006-07 season, 13 years ago.

Spurs played for most of the second half a man down after influential attacker Cupido was sent for an early shower by referee Michael Mosemeng for charging at Casric defender Elias Rammala. 

In that incident, Mosemeng issued a yellow card to Rammala, leaving Bartlett fuming as Spurs' promotion dream seemed to be slipping from their grasp. But the Cape side rallied and soon scored the all-important winner when attacker Morne Nel picked a spot to beat Casric goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku with a skidding shot from outside the box. 

Bartlett started the must-win match with vastly experienced campaigners such as Nazeer Ali, Clayton Daniels, Nel, Cupido, Therlo Moosa, Jarrod Moroole and Michael Morton in his line-up. 

Casric counterpart Joseph Mthombeni went with his tried and tested performers, including Mpakumpaku, Nthabeleng Tshoba, Zebulon Mtshweni and Kgomotso Mosadi. 

The Mpumalanga side almost equalised in the 83rd minute, but alert Spurs goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver dived the right way to parry away Rammala’s close-range left-footed shot.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

CT Spurs beat Maritzburg to seize advantage in the race for promotion to the PSL

Advantage Cape Town Spurs.  Spurs have given themselves a significant advantage in these Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion play-offs with a ...
Sport
4 days ago

Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids calls for ruthlessness against experienced CT Spurs

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says Cape Town Spurs are on the Premier Soccer League level because of the experienced players in their setup ...
Sport
5 days ago

Human on song as Maritzburg United kick off PSL playoffs on a high

Young forward Rowan Human came alive as Maritzburg United brushed aside Casric Stars to kick off the fight to retain their DStv Premiership status on ...
Sport
6 days ago

Big away win for Cape Town Spurs against Casric in playoffs opener

Cape Town Spurs put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion back to the DStv Premiership with their 1-0 playoffs away win against ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘It never crossed our minds we could be relegated’ — Gallants coach Mdaka

Disappointed Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka has refused to use the club’s run in the Caf Confederation Cup as an excuse for their relegation ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  2. POLL | Would Pitso Mosimane be able to restore the glory days to Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  3. MARC STRYDOM | Could Mosimane fix Chiefs? Hell yeah he could Soccer
  4. ‘Disconnected from reality’ — Mbalula slammed for ‘reducing’ load-shedding ... Soccer
  5. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed