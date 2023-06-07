Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to edge to verge of promotion

Cape Town Spurs have one foot in the DStv Premiership.

Ten-man Spurs, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion back to the top flight on goal difference to Motsepe Foundation Championship winners Polokwane City, beat Casric Stars 1-0 in their promotion playoff clash at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett was overcome with emotion and in tears after his team's hard-fought victory in wet and slippery conditions. His team had to recover from a 65th-minute red card (Ashley Cupido) seven minutes before Morne Nel struck the wining goal (72nd).

Spurs are on the verge of returning to the paid ranks for the first time since they were relegated as Ajax Cape Town in 2018.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett's team have won three matches in the playoffs, and they need only a point from their remaining match against Maritzburg United next Wednesday to clinch promotion.