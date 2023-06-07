Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced he intends to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain and snubbing a lucrative contract offer in Saudi Arabia.

Messi, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona but the Spanish club have had their hands tied due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

“I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers.

“I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family.”

His move to South Florida will mark the first time the 35-year-old Argentine will play outside Europe since he joined Barca's academy at the age of 13 and became the Spanish club's record scorer with 672 goals.