Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami

Lionel Messi has made public his plans to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which will mean he turned down a deal from Saudi Arabia that would have paid him $400m (R7.6bn) annually.

“I’ve made a decision to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “I still don’t have it 100% closed, I’m still missing a few things, but we’ve decided to continue down that path.”

The Argentine superstar is being offered profit-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple, The Athletic reported, citing people familiar with the transaction. Messi could also get a stake in Inter Miami, according to ESPN, joining current owners David Beckham and the Mas family.

Apple and Inter Miami didn’t respond to requests for comment. Adidas declined to comment.