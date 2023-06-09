“Again, it’s always the same thing I told you, those are players who have to be in the team,” Broos said.
'Is he ready for us?' — Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Neo Maema snub
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has questioned Neo Maema’s readiness for a national team step-up and suggested maybe the Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder should first be considered for the Cosafa Cup.
But the Belgian mentor added that may not be possible due to a lack of co-operation and co-ordination between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Broos, who announced his 23-man final squad for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco, continued to overlook Maema despite the player’s excellent performances for Sundowns over the past season.
Maema didn’t make the 34-man preliminary squad for the clash set for FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday June 17 (5pm).
The match is a dead rubber with both nations having booked their places in the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast from January next year.
The coach attributed the snub of Maema and many other players to their lack of international football experience.
“Again, it’s always the same thing I told you, those are players who have to be in the team,” Broos said.
“He [Maema] is a good player but is he ready for us? I don’t know. I can’t call seven or eight players like that in my team to try them out. It’s impossible. We need a team [now].
“I repeat, why are you not playing with those guys at Cosafa? Then you will have a good view of them and they will have international experience.
“When will those guys play? When is the U-23 playing, in six months? I don’t know. They don’t play,” he said.
“If there’s an opportunity, it’s OK — but if it’s not [during a] Fifa window, we don’t release the players and how can you make the progression?”
Broos has already expressed disappointment that the PSL will not release players for the Cosafa Cup in Durban next month.
“We asked the PSL and they said no, it’s not the Fifa window, they couldn’t do it. I have to accept it,” Broos said.
“But if you think more about South African football and how we can make progress and make it better, you can't be happy with that decision.”
Broos tried his best to explain the baffling omission of DStv Premiership joint top goal scorer Khanyisa Mayo from the squad.
Mayo is one of the players that set the Premiership goal scoring chart alight and finished the season with 12 league goals to share the Golden Boot accolade with Mamelodi Sundowns’ sniper Peter Shalulile.
Cape Town City’s most prized asset, Mayo, made the preliminary squad but was overlooked for the final 23-man side.
Broos preferred Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Zakhele Lepasa, Percy Tau, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
The experienced Belgian tactician said it was not easy leave Mayo out but what swayed his decision was he believed the players he selected could do better.
“You have to make decisions and choices and sometimes the choices are difficult for me. Should I take Mayo? Should I take Saleng? Or should I take another striker?” Broos said.
“Yes, you take a little bit of what can he [do] and what he cannot [do] and what can the other one [do].
“At the end, it was Mayo we didn’t choose. But it has nothing to do with that [he] didn’t show enough in pre-camp. His end of the season was very good, he started scoring again with his team.
“But yes, sometimes you really can’t explain why you choose that player or why you don’t choose that player. Again, the choices are starting to be difficult sometimes.
“He deserves to be there, but I can only select 23 players.”
