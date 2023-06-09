Orlando Pirates winning cup double is not good enough, says Benni McCarthy

According to McCarthy, Pirates should be a closer contender to Sundowns because it is “a one-horse race in our league at the moment.
Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy says Orlando Pirates winning a cup double “is not good enough”.
Speaking to veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, McCarthy said his former team winning an MTN8 and a Nedbank Cup Champions was great, but by the team's standards it was not good enough.
“You play all year to compete [and] win the league. So winning the MTN8 cup is great, winning the Nedbank Cup is also great, but I think the big one you chase is the league,” said McCarthy.
“I think they’ve had a great season but by their standards that’s not good enough. They’re supposed to be pushing [Mamelodi] Sundowns all the way to the wire. It should be a far closer contest than what it is.”
