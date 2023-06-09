PODCAST | ‘Teenage, Ace, these guys wanted to win’: Chiefs legend ‘Scara’ Thindwa

“And fortunately, for me, I played with brilliant players like Teenage. These were stars. When you play with stars they make your life easy.
In a wide-ranging interview, Thindwa explained where his nickname “Scara” came from, related a story on how he almost signed for Orlando Pirates and spoke of the brotherhood of the team in the golden years of Chiefs.
For more episodes of MSW, click here.
Thindwa, the 1980s and 1990s forward and wing star, played alongside greats and legends at Chiefs, including Nelson “Teenage” Dlala, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Mark Tovey, Howard Freese, Donald “Ace” Khuse and a young Doctor Khumalo.
The Amakhosi great, one of the most exciting wingers to play in South Africa, told Marawa Sports Worldwide the Chiefs he joined in the 1980s were a bonded, star-studded team who played for enjoyment and to bring pleasure to the fans.
“We enjoyed ourselves at Chiefs. We wanted to win — first, for our supporters. The people who come to the stadium should enjoy,” Thindwa said.
In a wide-ranging interview, Thindwa explained where his nickname “Scara” came from, related a story on how he almost signed for Orlando Pirates and spoke of the brotherhood of the team in the golden years of Chiefs.
