Soccer

PODCAST | ‘Teenage, Ace, these guys wanted to win’: Chiefs legend ‘Scara’ Thindwa

09 June 2023 - 11:30 By Sports staff
Scara Thindwa during a GladAfrica Championship launch at the SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg in August 2019.
Scara Thindwa during a GladAfrica Championship launch at the SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg in August 2019.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Absalom “Scara” Thindwa says the quality of players he found at Kaizer Chiefs made it easy for him to become a star at the club.

Thindwa, the 1980s and 1990s forward and wing star, played alongside greats and legends at Chiefs, including Nelson “Teenage” Dlala, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Mark Tovey, Howard Freese, Donald “Ace” Khuse and a young Doctor Khumalo

The Amakhosi great, one of the most exciting wingers to play in South Africa, told Marawa Sports Worldwide the Chiefs he joined in the 1980s were a bonded, star-studded team who played for enjoyment and to bring pleasure to the fans.

“We enjoyed ourselves at Chiefs. We wanted to win — first, for our supporters. The people who come to the stadium should enjoy,” Thindwa said.

“And fortunately, for me, I played with brilliant players like Teenage. These were stars. When you play with stars they make your life easy.

“I don’t know what is happening now. But I can tell you now just having Teenage, the late Ace Ntsoelengoe, ‘KKK’ [Trevor Mthimkhulu], Marks Maponyane, these were guys who wanted to win.

“You could see even at training that Chiefs was something else. That is what helped us.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Thindwa explained where his nickname “Scara” came from, related a story on how he almost signed for Orlando Pirates and spoke of the brotherhood of the team in the golden years of Chiefs.

For more episodes of MSW, click here.

