Inter won't just defend, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City must overcome more than just a formidable Inter Milan defence as they seek to win the Champions League for the first time on Saturday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola's side will start hot favourites in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, not only to finally get their hands on a trophy that has proved elusive, but also to complete a treble.

The talk around the bars alongside the Bosphorous in the sprawling old city is that Inter's only hope of halting a City side with goal machine Erling Haaland as its spearhead, it to defend, then defend some more, and hope to get lucky.

But Guardiola, bidding to become the first manager to win two trebles - having claimed the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 - was having none of that, insisting Inter have many more facets.

"There are many. Inter are a team used not only to defend. There is a belief that Italian teams only know how to defend, but Inter can do many other things," a relaxed Guardiola said on Friday.