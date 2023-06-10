Man City hang tough to beat Inter and complete the treble

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a Saturday evening of frayed nerves.

Spanish midfielder Rodri's 68th-minute goal settled a cagey game which a far-from-fluent City dominated without ever looking comfortable against the three-times winners from Italy at the Ataturk Stadium.

Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

But City, who lost in the final two years ago against Chelsea, would not be denied.

"Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I don't know how many years. They deserve, we deserve," Rodri said.