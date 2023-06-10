For the opener, Soukouna cleverly laid the ball on the path of advancing Human who controlled the ball before putting it past Casric goalkeeper Mpakumpaku.
The goal seemed to inject more purpose into the work of Maritzburg as they attacked Casric again a few minutes later but a close-range shot by defender Bradley Cross could not find its way past the congested penalty box.
Maritzburg put this match beyond any doubt when defender Mogamad de Goede put the ball past the hapless Mpakumpaku after he received a header from Kwane Peprah.
In the closing stages, Maritzburg pushed for another goal to further boost their goal difference but they could not find their way past Mpakumpaku and his defence.
They will have to do better in the final match against Spurs of coach Shaun Bartlett who is going to rely heavily on players like Nazeer Ali, Clayton Daniels, Morne Nel, Ashley Cupido and Michael Morton who have vast PSL experience.
It promises to be an enthralling match in Pietermaritzburg given what will be at stake, with Maritzburg hoping to stay in the PSL and Spurs looking to make a return for the first time in five years.
Maritzburg beat Casric in play-offs to keep hopes of staying in the PSL alive
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion play-offs are going down to the wire on Wednesday.
Maritzburg United earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Casric Stars at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday to keep their hopes of staying in the PSL next season.
This victory over Casric, who ended these play-offs winless after their four matches, means Maritzburg will host Cape Town Spurs in a high-stakes affair at the Harry Gwala Stadium this week.
Though Maritzburg will have winning momentum going into this week’s decisive clash, Spurs will be backed by the knowledge they have slight advantage as a draw will be enough for them to be promoted.
For Maritzburg to keep their PSL status, a win will leave them tied on nine points with Spurs but they will retain their status due to their superior goal difference.
That will be a massive blow for Spurs, who agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion to the PSL on goal difference to Polokwane City and are battling to return to the big time since they were relegated in 2018 as Ajax Cape Town.
It will be another great escape by Maritzburg as they were sucked into these play-offs after they finished second from the bottom at the end of the DStv Premiership campaign where Marumo Gallants suffered automatic relegation.
To earn this crucial away win, Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids once again put his faith in the experience of the likes of De Goede, Bonginkosi Makume, Travis Graham, Brandon Theron, Rowan Human and Amadou Soukouna.
Casric coach Joseph Mthombeni went with his tried and tested team that was underwhelming during these play-offs with four successive losses involving key players like Ludwe Mpakumpaku, Zebulon Mtshweni, Ellis Rammala and Thabang Rakwena.
Maritzburg opened the scoring after 28 minutes from the effort of attacker Rowan Human who was at the end of a defence-splitting pass by midfielder Soukouna.
