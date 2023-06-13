Mbappé tells PSG he will not renew contract in 2024 — L'Equipe

Kylian Mbappé has told Paris St Germain he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next June, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

Mbappé, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, confirmed his decision in a letter to the club and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to avoid losing him for free, according to the local reports.

The forward would be free to negotiate and sign a precontract agreement with a new club from January should he decide to see out the remaining year of his deal at PSG.

The French club, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, have already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer after the Argentina forward left at the end of his two-year contract to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.