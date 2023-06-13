Soccer

Mbappé tells PSG he will not renew contract in 2024 — L'Equipe

13 June 2023 - 09:47 By Reuters
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds off Stade Rennes' Warmed Omari in action in their Ligue 1 match against at Parc des Princes in Paris in France in March 2023.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds off Stade Rennes' Warmed Omari in action in their Ligue 1 match against at Parc des Princes in Paris in France in March 2023.
Image: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kylian Mbappé has told Paris St Germain he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next June, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

Mbappé, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, confirmed his decision in a letter to the club and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to avoid losing him for free, according to the local reports.

The forward would be free to negotiate and sign a precontract agreement with a new club from January should he decide to see out the remaining year of his deal at PSG.

The French club, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, have already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer after the Argentina forward left at the end of his two-year contract to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

PSG have not responded to a request for comment.

Mbappé was widely tipped to join Real Madrid last season but rejected a move to Spain to sign a contract extension with PSG.

The 24-year-old has long been admired by Real, who had a bid reported to be as high as €200m turned down in 2021.

Real, who have already agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, could step up their interest in Mbappé after striker Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Mbappé, one of the game's finest talents who burst onto the scene as a teenager, has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG but the Champions League trophy has remained out of reach.

PSG signed Mbappé from AS Monaco in 2017 in a deal reported to be about €180m euros, making him the world's second-most expensive signing after Neymar, who joined them from Barcelona for €222m.

Mbappé became PSG's all-time top scorer after netting 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions and helped the capital club win a record 11th French title.

He was named France captain after leading them to a second straight World Cup final in December, where he netted a hat-trick against Argentina before losing on penalties.

MORE:

PODCAST | 'I gave a knockout session': how Benni McCarthy got the job at Man United

Benni McCarthy has described his dream life as Manchester United’s forwards coach, and how he impressed manager Erik ten Hag into giving him the job.
Sport
5 days ago

Finances of the deal: Messi spurns $400m Saudi offer to join Beckham’s Miami

Lionel Messi has made public his plans to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which will mean he turned down a deal from Saudi Arabia ...
Sport
5 days ago

Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced he intends to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions ...
Sport
5 days ago

Saudi champions Al Ittihad sign 'global football icon' Benzema

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema became the latest big-name player to head to Saudi Arabia as he joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent, the club said on ...
Sport
6 days ago

'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Manchester City must be considered one of football's heavyweight clubs after winning the Uefa Champions League to complete a rare treble, captain ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City hang tough to beat Inter and complete the treble

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Double for Dijana as he decks David's Down time at Comrades Marathon Sport
  2. Comrades Marathon cheating is ‘getting worse’ Sport
  3. Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies Soccer
  4. Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Frith's Comrades Down best time Sport
  5. Gallants’ relegation sees Free State government court other clubs to help ... Soccer

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng