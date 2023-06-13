But it won’t be easy against the Team of Choice, who are equally desperate to remain in the top tier and need a win by any margin to do so.
Spurs hope Cupido’s absence won’t matter in relegation cliffhanger against United
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Cape Town Spurs will hope the absence of their top marksman, Ashley Cupido, will not work against them when they battle Maritzburg United in the country’s most expensive game of football.
The two teams will be involved in the clash at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday (7.30pm) that will decide which side will campaign in the lucrative DStv Premiership next season.
Maritzburg, the second-last-placed finishers in the DStv Premiership, are fighting to stay up while the Capetonians, the second-placed team from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), will fight to go up.
Spurs travel to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands without Cupido, who finished as the top scorer in the MFC with 15 goals.
Cupido was red-carded for an altercation with Casric Stars player Ellis Rammala, and going into such a high-pressure match without him is a huge blow for Shaun Bartlett's Spurs as they are already without another attacker in injured Boitumelo Radiopane.
Spurs are desperate to return to the Premiership after five years in the wilderness that came after they were relegated, as Ajax Cape Town, because of the points deduction for playing ineligible Tendai Ndoro in the 2017-18 season.
A draw in Pietermaritzburg will see Spurs realise their goal.
Tense PSL promotion-relegation decider
