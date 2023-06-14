Cape Town Spurs grit out draw in Maritzburg, return to SA football's top table

Fadlu David’s United had a Premiership-assembled squad — including the talented Rowan Human on the left and former Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah, but the demoralisation and error in habits picked up in a poor season at the top table.

Both teams had everything to play for, and these factors are what make such a game the most expensive, worth tens of millions of rand in value; dramatic and high stakes in football.

It showed in the trench warfare commitment on the field, and vociferousness in the stands.

Not surprisingly, Harry Gwala, where United get one of the Premiership’s best crowds in their neat, compact ground, was packed, noisy for their team and hostile to Spurs. It was a heated atmosphere closer to the action too, with the benches fired up and United’s bench warmers charging the field when they saw a decision by referee Jelly Chavani not go their way.

At times the action was bad-tempered. There was pushing and shoving after Spurs’ experienced midfield hard man Michael Morton clattered down United’s SA Under-23 international right-back Bradley Cross.

As the home team, United would have been disappointed by the first half. Spurs, taking the game to the KwaZulu-Natal team, would have been disappointed only because they could not turn pressure into more chances or a goal.

United were unable to string enough passes together in their counterattack, so ended up too deep and absorbing pressure. Spurs edged the half-chances.

Passing the ball around in front of United’s area, left-back Rushwin Dortley fashioned a shot feet over. The Cape side had their best chance when one of Morton’s dangerous long throws was flicked on by Dortley, Moosa heading inches wide.

United needed to start the second half better, and did, centreback Mogamad De Goede’s cross from the right finding Cross to head just over, with keeper Lincoln Vyfer coming out and missing.

The KZN side began to camp in Spurs’ half, the Cape team defending like their lives depended on it.

United, though, could not get the breakthrough, leaving them, their management, and a football-mad city to pick up the pieces in the first division next season.

