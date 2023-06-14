Soccer

Cape Town Spurs grit out draw in Maritzburg, return to SA football's top table

14 June 2023 - 21:32 By Marc Strydom at Harry Gwala Stadium
Bradley Cross of Maritzburg United is challenged by Michael Morton of Cape Town Spurs in their promotion-relegation playoff match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A redoubtable Cape Town Spurs came to Pietermaritzburg to fight for their lives, and put in a superhuman effort to silence the home crowd and grit out a 0-0 promotion-relegation playoffs draw that earned them a place in the DStv Premiership next season.

The Efstathiou family-owned Spurs, then Ajax Cape Town, were relegated as last-placed top-flight finishers in 2017-18. They are back in the elite of professional South African football.

It was heartbreak, and a first relegation for the Kadodia family-owned United, since 2006-07, 17 years ago. They bounced straight back in 2007-08, competing in the next 15 PSL campaigns — though too often survival was by the skin of their teeth. This time it wasn’t.

Spurs and Maritzburg won both playoff games against Casric Stars, the Cape team beating United at Athlone Stadium, leaving the match in Pietermaritzburg as the decider. United, with a better goal difference, needed a win by any margin, and Spurs a draw.

In the absence of Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) top scorer Ashley Cupido, who was controversially red-carded in Spurs’ 1-0 win last week against Casric, Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett had big Therlo Moosa leading his attack.

The Cape side had less experience in their ranks, and a first-division assembled squad that spent the season competing at a lower level than their opponents, but who possessed the hunger to go up.

Fadlu David’s United had a Premiership-assembled squad — including the talented Rowan Human on the left and former Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah, but the demoralisation and error in habits picked up in a poor season at the top table.

Both teams had everything to play for, and these factors are what make such a game the most expensive, worth tens of millions of rand in value; dramatic and high stakes in football.

It showed in the trench warfare commitment on the field, and vociferousness in the stands.

Not surprisingly, Harry Gwala, where United get one of the Premiership’s best crowds in their neat, compact ground, was packed, noisy for their team and hostile to Spurs. It was a heated atmosphere closer to the action too, with the benches fired up and United’s bench warmers charging the field when they saw a decision by referee Jelly Chavani not go their way.

At times the action was bad-tempered. There was pushing and shoving after Spurs’ experienced midfield hard man Michael Morton clattered down United’s SA Under-23 international right-back Bradley Cross.

As the home team, United would have been disappointed by the first half. Spurs, taking the game to the KwaZulu-Natal team, would have been disappointed only because they could not turn pressure into more chances or a goal.

United were unable to string enough passes together in their counterattack, so ended up too deep and absorbing pressure. Spurs edged the half-chances.

Passing the ball around in front of United’s area, left-back Rushwin Dortley fashioned a shot feet over. The Cape side had their best chance when one of Morton’s dangerous long throws was flicked on by Dortley, Moosa heading inches wide.

United needed to start the second half better, and did, centreback Mogamad De Goede’s cross from the right finding Cross to head just over, with keeper Lincoln Vyfer coming out and missing.

The KZN side began to camp in Spurs’ half, the Cape team defending like their lives depended on it.

United, though, could not get the breakthrough, leaving them, their management, and a football-mad city to pick up the pieces in the first division next season.

