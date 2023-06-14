Soccer

Nyatama not in the business of proving people wrong as he takes over at Swallows

14 June 2023 - 10:30
Musa Nyatama wants Swallows to play a good brand of attacking football.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Though he steered Swallows out of the relegation zone and into the top eight last season, there are people out there who continue to doubt the capabilities of coach Musa Nyatama. 

Swallows chair David Mogashoa handed Nyatama the responsibility of coaching the team on a full-time basis after he pulled off the relegation escape act last season. 

As he looks ahead to the season, Nyatama says there is nothing he can do about what people say or think about him. 

“It is not about listening to what people say, because people will always doubt what you do, whether it is in football or you are working in another industry. It is not about proving them right, but it is about making sure I provide results for the club.” 

Nyatama also spoke about his football philosophy. 

“I would want to see Swallows play a good brand of football where we start from the back and we are able to make combinations. If you have watched our last few games, especially with the goals we have been scoring, it is not something that came out of nowhere. 

“It is what we practise and did every day on the training field. It didn't come overnight. It needs time and you must work on it over and over again. I think players were starting to understand how I want them to play.  

“As a coach, getting a response from the players is always good.” 

Since he became interim coach late last season, Nyatama said he has learnt to make tough decisions. 

“The difficult decisions include leaving some players at home. I remember just before the last match of the season, one player asked me why he was not in the team. 

“I had to explain and the fortunate thing is that we won the match. If the team is doing well, it makes it easy to justify the decisions — and if the results don’t go the right way, it becomes tricky.  

“It was one of those things I had to explain to the players, but we always have to find common ground. Being a coach has taught me a lot, especially about myself and decision-making during the match, where you have to make a substitution and manage players.  

“It is not easy managing these players. Most of them are adults and you must understand that.

“The other thing is implementing my own philosophy, building the culture of the team — and it is something I am working on.” 

