RECORDED | Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive 'The Dog' Barker laid to rest

15 June 2023 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE

Sports lovers gathered in Durban on Thursday for the official provincial funeral of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Barker died in a Durban hospital on Saturday at the age of 78 after a brave battle with Lewy body dementia (LBD), according to a family statement. 

The genius of Clive Barker: the son of South African football

Renowned for his man-management skills, there was more to Clive Barker than that. Those who played for him explain what made him great
Provincial funeral for former Bafana coach Clive Barker on Thursday

Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker will have a provincial funeral and a national coaching programme named in his honour.
‘He made players perform beyond their talent’: Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to Clive Barker

Al-Ahli Saudi head coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to legendary South African coach Clive Barker, saying he was lucky to have worked with him.
