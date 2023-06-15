Sports lovers gathered in Durban on Thursday for the official provincial funeral of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.
Barker died in a Durban hospital on Saturday at the age of 78 after a brave battle with Lewy body dementia (LBD), according to a family statement.
WATCH LIVE | Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive 'The Dog' Barker laid to rest
