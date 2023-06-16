Soccer

BREAKING | Russell Paul 'returns as Safa's CEO for SA's bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup'

16 June 2023 - 17:40
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, left, chats to then outgoing acting CEO Russell Paul at Safa House on November 31 2019.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan's former associate Russell Paul is set to return to the body as CEO in the country's bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup, TimesLIVE has it from impeccable sources. 

Safa will hold an NEC meeting on Saturday at Safa House in Nasrec, where Paul, a former acting CEO at Safa, is expected to be announced as head of the country's bidding committee for the 2027 showpiece. 

Paul left Safa in November 2019 to be part of the organisational team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He was believed to have been appointed as a tournament director.

Also expected to serve on the bidding committee is former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and retired judge Sisi Khampepe, though their availability to serve as chairperson and head of legal matters is yet to be confirmed or accepted by them.    

"Paul's appointment has been signed by the new Safa CEO (Lydia Monyepao) and the NEC meeting on Saturday will be just to rubber stamp his appointment. The other two (Mlambo-Ngcuka and Khampepe) are yet to indicate their availability to work with Paul," our source confirmed. 

Countries bidding to host the 2027 tournament are scheduled to submit their bids to Fifa on December 8. February is reserved for Fifa to organise on-site inspections of bidding countries. 

The crucial date is May 17 2024, when the hosts will be announced by Fifa, with all 205 members voting for South Africa, Brazil, Mexico and the US (joint bid), and Belgium, Germany and Netherlands (joint bid).

South Africa became the first African country to host the Fifa (men's) World Cup in 2010 and Safa is banking on that experience to win the association's approval to host the women's showpiece on African soil, also for the first time. 

Attempts to get Paul to confirm his appointment were not successful.

