The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced members of the committee that will oversee the bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in the country.
South Africa is one of the countries that have signalled their interest to stage the world showpiece.
Other countries in the running are Brazil, Mexico and the US who are bidding jointly, and Belgium, Germany and Netherlands who are also submitting a joint bid.
Safa have roped in Itumeleng Dlamini, who was part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup committee.
Dlamini is a lawyer with a multidisciplinary background in African development, public policy, public-private co-operation and corporate governance, according to her LinkedIn profile, and she has been appointed as chairperson of the committee.
Announcing the five members of the committee, which is dominated by women, Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said they are confident that they will bring the World Cup to South Africa.
Safa rope in former 2010 World Cup committee member to lead SA bid to host 2027 women's showpiece
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“We have made a lot of strides as far as the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in concerned,” Monyepao said
“We have signed a bid agreement with Fifa which was submitted last month. We have had two meetings with Fifa since then to discuss a way forward.
“They have taken us through the documents that need to be completed by us and the deadline for the submission is going to be December 8.
“In terms of the personnel that is going to comprise this bid, we are pleased to announce that Miss Tumi Dlamini will be the chairperson of the bid.
“We know her involvement in sport, she was part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup committee, and she has a very strong background in terms of football and legal space as well.
“She has been working with various governments in the African continent as well.
“We are confident that having her is going to put a positive spin on our bid and assist us in terms of lobbying for support for this bid.”
Other members are Confederation of African Football (Caf) vice-president Kanizat Ibrahim from Comoros, Fifa council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone, Safa vice-president Natasha Tsichlas and former Safa acting CEO Russell Paul.
“We are pleased that Mr Russell Paul will join us from the operations perspective as someone who's going to assist us in putting together the requirements of Fifa for this bid,” Monyepao said.
Paul left Safa in November 2019 to be part of the organisational team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Safa is still engaging two more members to join the committee.
