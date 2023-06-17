Soccer

Safa rope in former 2010 World Cup committee member to lead SA bid to host 2027 women's showpiece

17 June 2023 - 18:30 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bennett Bailey, Lydia Monyepao, Linda Zwane and Tumi Dlamini during the South Africa bid committee announcement for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 at SAFA House on June 17, 2023.
Bennett Bailey, Lydia Monyepao, Linda Zwane and Tumi Dlamini during the South Africa bid committee announcement for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 at SAFA House on June 17, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced members of the committee that will oversee the bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in the country. 

South Africa is one of the countries that have signalled their interest to stage the world showpiece. 

Other countries in the running are Brazil, Mexico and the US who are bidding jointly, and Belgium, Germany and Netherlands who are also submitting a joint bid. 

Safa have roped in Itumeleng Dlamini, who was part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup committee. 

Dlamini is a lawyer with a multidisciplinary background in African development, public policy, public-private co-operation and corporate governance, according to her LinkedIn profile, and she has been appointed as chairperson of the committee. 

Announcing the five members of the committee, which is dominated by women, Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said they are confident that they will bring the World Cup to South Africa. 

Banyana coach Ellis urges players to step up at training as she prepares to announce final World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has asked players to up the tempo at training as she prepares to announce the final squad for the 2023 Fifa ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We have made a lot of strides as far as the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in concerned,” Monyepao said 

“We have signed a bid agreement with Fifa which was submitted last month. We have had two meetings with Fifa since then to discuss a way forward. 

“They have taken us through the documents that need to be completed by us and the deadline for the submission is going to be December 8. 

“In terms of the personnel that is going to comprise this bid, we are pleased to announce that Miss Tumi Dlamini will be the chairperson of the bid. 

“We know her involvement in sport, she was part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup committee, and she has a very strong background in terms of football and legal space as well. 

“She has been working with various governments in the African continent as well. 

“We are confident that having her is going to put a positive spin on our bid and assist us in terms of lobbying for support for this bid.” 

Banyana players welcome Fifa move to pay World Cup appearance fees

Banyana Banyana stars Noko Matlou and Kaylin Swart have welcomed the move by Fifa to pay players appearance fees for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Other members are Confederation of African Football (Caf) vice-president Kanizat Ibrahim from Comoros, Fifa council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone, Safa vice-president Natasha Tsichlas and former Safa acting CEO Russell Paul. 

“We are pleased that Mr Russell Paul will join us from the operations perspective as someone who's going to assist us in putting together the requirements of Fifa for this bid,” Monyepao said. 

Paul left Safa in November 2019 to be part of the organisational team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Safa is still engaging two more members to join the committee.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘It's not about Kaizer Chiefs,’ says Pitso Mosimane as he waits for the 'right' project

Sought-after football coach Pitso Mosimane has issued a "come and get me" message to potential suitors.
Sport
1 hour ago

Mandla Masango says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane deserves same support as overseas coaches

As media reports continue to suggest Arthur Zwane’s time may be over at Kaizer Chiefs, former player Mandla Masango feels the local coach deserves ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | Bafana greats among friends and family at Clive Barker's funeral

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker's provincial memorial took place on Thursday morning at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Sport
2 days ago

Haashim Domingo flies to Morocco to secure Raja Casablanca deal

Former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Haashim Domingo is flying to Morocco on Saturday to negotiate terms to join Raja Casablanca.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo Soccer
  2. I have nothing, but treat me with respect: Mandla Masango shocked by PSL club's ... Soccer
  3. Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics Soccer
  4. Mosimane has many offers, with a 'temptation to coach a national team' Soccer
  5. WATCH | Legends, family, fans pay respects at Clive Barker's memorial Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town