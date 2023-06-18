Soccer

Equatorial Guinea, Zambia qualify for Nations Cup finals

18 June 2023 - 14:22 By Mark Gleeson
Patson Daka scored for Zambia in their Group H win against Ivory Coast. File photo
Patson Daka scored for Zambia in their Group H win against Ivory Coast. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Equatorial Guinea and Zambia qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals on Saturday as World Cup semifinalists Morocco lost in their first competitive game since their Qatar heroics.

Equatorial Guinea and Zambia took the list of teams confirmed for next January’s finals to nine with more expected on Sunday, when a further nine qualifiers take place across the continent.

Morocco qualified in March without playing but lost 2-1 to Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg to cede the leadership of Group K. South Africa had also already clinched their place in Ivory Coast earlier this year. 

Since becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals in Qatar in December, Morocco have played three friendlies, including beating Brazil, but a horror goalkeeping error saw them behind after only five minutes.

Keeper Munir El Kajoui let a soft cross slip through his fingers to hand Percy Tau the opening goal. Zakhele Lepasa put South Africa 2-0 up early in the second half before Hakim Ziyech pulled one back on the hour-mark.

Zambia, coached by former Chelsea manager Avram Grant, hammered Ivory Coast 3-0 to make sure they would take the sole qualifying place from Group H with the Ivorians already in the finals as hosts of January’s tournament.

Serge Aurier netted an own goal from some distance out to hand Zambia an early lead in Ndola and Patson Daka and Klings Kangwa added second-half goals for Zambia.

Equatorial Guinea needed only a draw at home to already-qualified Tunisia but beat them 1-0 in Malabo to go two points clear at the top of Group J. Veteran Emilio Nsue tucked away an 85th-minute penalty to secure the victory.

The Central African Republic would have qualified for the first time had they won their home game against Angola but the 2-1 loss in Group E put the Angolans on course for a place in the finals.

Holders Senegal, already through to defend their title, lost their 100% record in Group L as Benin held them to a 1-1 draw in Cotonou.

Defender Abdoulaye Seck put Senegal ahead in the first half but teenager Abdoul Rachid Moumini equalised 12 minutes from time.

There were also wins for Botswana and the Comoros Islands on Saturday but both were out of contention to reach the finals.

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups qualify for the tournament in January.

Reuters

MORE:

Bafana shock Morocco: Broos cannot fathom why Lepasa is not a club regular

.Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made special mention of defender Mothobi Mvala and striker Zakhele Lepasa after his team's memorable 2-1 shock win ...
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | Legends, family, fans pay respects at Clive Barker's memorial

Police stood at attention, family filed in solemnly, and ex-footballers, media and fellow coaches who have been part of Clive Barker's career ...
Sport
3 days ago

Salute to a rebel and a rarity

Our greatest coach did a lot more for South Africa than non-football fans might realise, writes Marc Strydom
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey said Clive Barker, the coach of the 1996 team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), was the right fit ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo Soccer
  2. Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics Soccer
  3. ‘It's not about Kaizer Chiefs,’ says Pitso Mosimane as he waits for the 'right' ... Soccer
  4. I have nothing, but treat me with respect: Mandla Masango shocked by PSL club's ... Soccer
  5. No more trips to Venda: Shaun Bartlett excited after promoting Spurs to PSL Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town