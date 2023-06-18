Equatorial Guinea, Zambia qualify for Nations Cup finals

Equatorial Guinea and Zambia qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals on Saturday as World Cup semifinalists Morocco lost in their first competitive game since their Qatar heroics.

Equatorial Guinea and Zambia took the list of teams confirmed for next January’s finals to nine with more expected on Sunday, when a further nine qualifiers take place across the continent.

Morocco qualified in March without playing but lost 2-1 to Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg to cede the leadership of Group K. South Africa had also already clinched their place in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Since becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals in Qatar in December, Morocco have played three friendlies, including beating Brazil, but a horror goalkeeping error saw them behind after only five minutes.

Keeper Munir El Kajoui let a soft cross slip through his fingers to hand Percy Tau the opening goal. Zakhele Lepasa put South Africa 2-0 up early in the second half before Hakim Ziyech pulled one back on the hour-mark.