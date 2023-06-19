Cape Town Spurs give Shaun Bartlett two more years
Promoted Cape Town Spurs have extended coach Shaun Bartlett's contract by two years.
Bartlett oversaw Spurs' promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, where they finished second, to the DStv Premiership via the playoffs.
Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season.🛡️💪🏼 #CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #PSL #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/kDR2iNk0S1— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 19, 2023
Spurs, as Ajax Cape Town, were relegated from the Premiership as last-placed finishers in 2017-18.
