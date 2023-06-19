Soccer

Cape Town Spurs give Shaun Bartlett two more years

19 June 2023 - 22:54 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is congratulated by CEO Alexi Efstathiou after agreeing a two-year extension to his contract.
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is congratulated by CEO Alexi Efstathiou after agreeing a two-year extension to his contract.
Image: Cape Town Spurs FC/Twitter

Promoted Cape Town Spurs have extended coach Shaun Bartlett's contract by two years.

Bartlett oversaw Spurs' promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, where they finished second, to the DStv Premiership via the playoffs. 

Spurs tweeted late on Monday night: “Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season.”

Spurs, as Ajax Cape Town, were relegated from the Premiership as last-placed finishers in 2017-18.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

No more trips to Venda: Shaun Bartlett excited after promoting Spurs to PSL

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett aims to keep the core of players that helped get the club promoted back to the DStv Premiership.
Sport
3 days ago

Fadlu Davids feels sorry for chair Kadodia and Maritzburg's supporters

Fadlu Davids apologised to Maritzburg United’s supporters after they came out in numbers but their side let them down with Wednesday night’s 0-0 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics

Maritzburg United owner Farook Kadodia looked understandably sombre moments after watching his team sag to a 0-0 home draw and relegated from the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Cape Town Spurs grit out draw in Maritzburg, return to SA football's top table

A redoubtable Cape Town Spurs came to Pietermaritzburg to fight for their lives, and put in a superhuman effort to silence the home crowd and grit ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Clive Barker ‘deserved better’: Doctor Khumalo Soccer
  2. ‘It's not about Kaizer Chiefs,’ says Pitso Mosimane as he waits for the 'right' ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda Soccer
  4. Mokwena dismisses technical team tensions Sport
  5. Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics Soccer

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin