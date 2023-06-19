Spain coach De la Fuente says more will come after Nations League trophy

Spain's Nations League victory could get the country back on a winning streak, head coach Luis de la Fuente said after securing the country's first international trophy in over a decade through a hard-fought win on penalties against Croatia.

“These players are used to winning,” De la Fuente said early on Monday.

“They have won so much coming through the ranks and this can continue, I think this competitive streak is back and we can look forward to winning more.”

Spain's first trophy since Euro 2012 provided a welcome boost to De la Fuente himself as well, as he had come under pressure after losing his second match in charge 2-0 against Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.