Spain coach De la Fuente says more will come after Nations League trophy
Spain's Nations League victory could get the country back on a winning streak, head coach Luis de la Fuente said after securing the country's first international trophy in over a decade through a hard-fought win on penalties against Croatia.
“These players are used to winning,” De la Fuente said early on Monday.
“They have won so much coming through the ranks and this can continue, I think this competitive streak is back and we can look forward to winning more.”
Spain's first trophy since Euro 2012 provided a welcome boost to De la Fuente himself as well, as he had come under pressure after losing his second match in charge 2-0 against Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.
That shock defeat followed a disappointing Qatar World Cup under previous coach Luis Enrique in which the 2010 world champions were defeated by Morocco in the round of 16.
“I know this generation of players well and I knew they wouldn't let me down,” De La Fuente said.
“We've been relaxed throughout this week and enjoyed our training sessions.”
The coach said this work had paid off during the tense goalless draw at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, in which both sides squandered a range of chances at the win.
“I told them to stay calm, because they had done a brilliant job. We would have deserved to win the game earlier, but this makes the win even more epic.
“I would have been happy even if we hadn't won tonight, but winning adds the gloss and of course makes everyone happier.”
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his side could be proud of winning another medal.
The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who were cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw, as they passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups.
“We have won medals, one after the other, which is a really great thing,” Dalic said.
“Three medals for Croatia is great to have achieved, it shows that Croatia has lots of potential. We are disappointed with the loss, but we should be proud of what we did.”
Dalic said the future of his captain Luka Modric remained unclear, after the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder put in another impressive showing.
“Luka said he would take his own decision after the tournament, that is fair,” Dalic said.
“He played great, we would love Luka to stay, he is a great player and I hope he will stay with us for a long time.”
Reuters