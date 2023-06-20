AmaZulu appoint former Real Madrid assistant, Getafe boss as coach
Ambitious AmaZulu have put an end to their search for a new head coach by hiring former Real Madrid, Getafe and Simba SC coaching staff member Pablo Franco Martin.
The Spanish coach has signed a three-year contract with Usuthu, the club announced on Tuesday night.
Martin, 43, takes over the seat that was occupied by Romain Folz, and later, after the 32-year-old French-Moroccan was removed, caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini.
Both Folz and Dlamini have left the Durban club.
“We have been interviewing a number of parties who had expressed an interest in becoming head coach of AmaZulu FC,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu said in a statement.
“These prospects were local — tied to teams in the DStv Premiership; others were erstwhile coaches of the Premiership, and some were internationals based in Africa who compete in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup.
“Others were coaches who had stints on the continent who were now coaching in Europe, Asia, some in the Middle East and one or two in South America.
“We are absolutely delighted at the quality of parties we interviewed, who shared with us their ideas about Usuthu.
“Usuthu is loved and seen as a very attractive prospect. We emerged with one name. A name that the players will be very happy with, and so will the supporters, sponsors and the directors of AmaZulu. We believe the local league will be richer with a person of this gentleman’s calibre coming to the Premiership.”
Martin, 43, is set to join Usuthu next week ahead of their preseason activities.
Martin was an assistant manager to Julen Lopetegui at Madrid between July 2018 and November 2018 and Santiago Solari for one game.
He managed Getafe for five months between February and June 2015.
The Madrid-born coach will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League, joining Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro.
Pirates supporters may recall Martin. He coached Tanzanian outfit Simba as they lost on penalties to Bucs in the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup, where Pirates went on to lose to RS Berkane in the final.
Given how young he is, Martin has had a well-travelled career. He was assistant coach of Coria and Fuenlabrada, then manager of Santa Eugenia, Illescas and Puertollano, all in Spain's lower leagues, before becoming Getafe reserves coach in 2014.
He ended the season as caretaker coach of Getafe's senior team but, despite steering them clear of relegation in 15th place in the 20-team LaLiga, was not kept on at the end of the campaign.
After a spell managing Saburtalo in Georgia, then as Real assistant, he coached Al-Qadsia SC in Kuwait then Simba.
