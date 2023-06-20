AmaZulu appoint former Real Madrid assistant, Getafe boss as coach

Ambitious AmaZulu have put an end to their search for a new head coach by hiring former Real Madrid, Getafe and Simba SC coaching staff member Pablo Franco Martin.

The Spanish coach has signed a three-year contract with Usuthu, the club announced on Tuesday night.

Martin, 43, takes over the seat that was occupied by Romain Folz, and later, after the 32-year-old French-Moroccan was removed, caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini.

Both Folz and Dlamini have left the Durban club.

“We have been interviewing a number of parties who had expressed an interest in becoming head coach of AmaZulu FC,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu said in a statement.