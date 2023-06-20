Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'

Mokwena said his aim is to bring more titles to trophy machine Sundowns.

“You know you are loved, you are appreciated and you are wanted. I look in the eyes of my players every single day and think there's still more to be done,” he said. “And because of that feeling I felt the need to be able to put myself at service for this incredible institution once more and try to help it achieve more and win more trophies.

“As a servant of this club I've grown to love it and become not just somebody who has a number of years and hours, blood sweat and tears, I now have to prove my loyalty and love for this football club.

“In the big responsibility of leading the club in this moment I feel a privilege. I have to also thank the supporters for loving me and making me feel appreciated and welcome.”

It was the manner of Downs' sixth championship in succession that impressed the most, as they crushed all opposition and ended with a 16-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates. The Brazilians' 71 points left them a point short of their record of 72 for the 16-team PSL set in 2015-16.

Mokwena also steered Sundowns to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League, exiting narrowly on away goals to Wydad Athletic of Morocco.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.