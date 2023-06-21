“Bathusi has a different style. He is your modern-day midfielder who can play in any position in the midfield.
Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas ready for move to PSL giants: Bernard Parker
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Veteran TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker believes his teammate and new Bafana Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas is ready to play for a big club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Aubaas, who was erroneously named as an Orlando Pirates player on the Bafana team sheet, dazzled in their 2-1 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying shock against the continent’s top-ranked national team Morocco at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The team list mistake rubbed Galaxy president Tim Sukazi the wrong way as he demanded an apology from the South African Football Association (Safa) and Bafana via his social media platforms.
Aubaas, making his debut, played like a seasoned veteran against the highly-rated global stars of coach Walid Regragui's crack Atlas Lions, as he bossed the midfield against players who ply their trades in top European leagues.
The 28-year-old's promising debut silenced critics who had questioned his selection. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Parker said Aubaas’ performance came as no surprise to his Galaxy teammates.
“I wasn’t surprised as the rest of the nation was,” Parker told TimesLIVE.
“Bathusi has been growing so much over the years and I’ve witnessed that growth under the leadership of coach [Sead Ramović] and the senior guys.”
As a senior player at Galaxy, Parker, 37, mentors younger players like Aubaas.
“We senior guys are so proud to see players grow. Bathusi is one of those players who showed growth and maturity.
“I’m glad he showed the nation he is ready to compete at that level and also at a bigger team.
“The reason he has improved is he is a good listener and hard worker. If at times he goes a bit off form, he still shows the hard work and energy.
“When he has a bit of a niggle or injury, he really fights because he wants to be back on the field of play.
“He is humble, and I see him giving more top performances in the future like that and even better.”
Parker has played with some exciting midfielders in a long career and believes the former Free State Stars player ranks highly with those.
“I’ve played a lot of games with a lot of players abroad, locally and also internationally for Bafana.
