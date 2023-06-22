Mosimane signed with Al Wahda in the UAE Pro League after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he helped get promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top league last season.
He is joining the team with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids, who perform various duties behind the scenes.
“Known for their exceptional leadership, tactical prowess and ability to inspire players, coach Pitso and his technical team are excited about this new venture and want to bring success to Al Wahda,” said Mosimane’s agency, MT Sports Marketing and Management.
The agency's MD, Moira Tlhagale, said Mosimane’s aim is to bring trophy glory back to the team, which last won the UPL in 2009-10, the President’s Cup in 2016-17 and the League Cup in 2017-18. Al Wahda ended third in the UPL in 2022-23.
“We are proud to have brokered yet another deal for Pitso and his technical team. We are confident in their ability to make a significant impact in the UAE,” she said.
“We believe our coaches possess the qualities and expertise necessary to guide Al Wahda to new heights.”
'I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs' — Pitso Mosimane clears the air
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Newly-appointed Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane has cleared the air on rumours he was set to join Kaizer Chiefs, saying he never got an offer from the club.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week Mosimane said he received a few offers before signing with Al Wahda, but none from Kaizer Chiefs.
“There's always something everywhere, except in Europe,” said the former Al-Ahli Saudi coach.
“No, I never got an offer from Kaizer Chiefs. I speak to Kaizer Chiefs almost all the time and there was never an offer, according to my manager, because I don’t speak to people directly.”
Mosimane said he received no offers from South African teams.
He would not say how long he intends to stay with the UAE team, saying: “A contract is a piece of paper, they don't really matter. Contracts only matter when we have conflict in football, that's when the contract matters. I was supposed to be in Saudi for one year but with an automatic promotion.”
Why Pitso Mosimane should have no salary worries at Al Wahda
