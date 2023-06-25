Netherlands aim to turn World Cup 'dream into a reality' after silver in 2019

Lieke Martens said the Netherlands have set their sights on their maiden Women's World Cup glory as the forward prepares to play for the third time at the showpiece event, which gets under way in Australia and New Zealand next month.

The 30-year-old Paris St Germain player was part of the Dutch side that finished as runners-up after a disappointing penalty shoot-out loss to the US.

Martens, who won three successive league titles and the Champions League during her time at Barcelona, helped her country win the European Championship in 2017 — where she was voted the best player at the tournament and also won the Uefa women's Player of the Year.

“Yes, you do dream about that [winning the World Cup],” Martens told Fifa in an interview. “And I think it is good that you keep trying to make that dream a reality.

“If we were to win, it would be complete. I would have won everything that I ever dreamt of winning. It will be a tough challenge, but nothing is impossible.