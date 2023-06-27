Soccer

Banyana to meet Botswana in World Cup send-off match

27 June 2023 - 10:48
Banyana Banyana players Jermaine Seoposenwe and Sibulele Holweni during a training session at UJ Sports Grounds as they continue to prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Banyana Banyana players Jermaine Seoposenwe and Sibulele Holweni during a training session at UJ Sports Grounds as they continue to prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana will enter the final stage of their preparations for the World Cup with a send-off friendly match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand on Sunday. 

Banyana, who will be led by Refiloe Jane at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will be joined at the tournament by fellow African qualifiers Zambia, Morocco and Nigeria. 

“We just want to thank the football association for getting us a send-off match,” South Africa coach Desiree Ellis told www.safa.net.

“We know it has been a difficult task, we are grateful and we ask the fans to come out in their numbers to support this team and give us a fantastic send-off. 

“We thank Botswana for coming forward to play this match. It’s a huge match for us, the last game before we leave South Africa.

“We want to put up a good performance and we urge the fans to come out and give us a fantastic send-off.

Nozipho Mbatha, senior manager: group brand & sponsorships at Sasol, said Banyana's sponsor is excited the team will play its final friendly game before the global showpiece on home soil. 

“As the leading enabler of women’s football in South Africa, Sasol wants to ensure the players have opportunities to prepare adequately for the tournaments, including the coming Women’s World Cup,” Mbatha said.   

“We believe the encounter against Botswana will help the players gauge their readiness and know what to still work on before they depart for Australia and New Zealand.

“We invite all South Africans to come out and support Banyana Banyana at the stadium and remember, your support gives them the energy to perform.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘It was emotionally draining’: Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on picking the final World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says picking the final squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup was possibly the most difficult selection of her ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis names strong Women’s World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong squad of 23 players, with a blend of experience and youth, for the 2023 Women’s World Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

No-one will get more: Safa president Jordaan confirms equal pay for Bafana and Banyana

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says a decision to pay Banyana Banyana players the same incentives as Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup and Fifa pay cheque

Banyana Banyana have enlisted the services of a psychologist to help players deal with the possible disappointment of missing out in the final ...
Sport
4 days ago

How Ellis plans to harden Banyana for World Cup near-mission impossible

Thorough analysis of their opponents and selecting the right players to ensure versatility and depth in the squad will be crucial, said Ellis, who ...
Sport
1 week ago

Banyana players welcome Fifa move to pay World Cup appearance fees

Banyana Banyana stars Noko Matlou and Kaylin Swart have welcomed the move by Fifa to pay players appearance fees for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi Rugby
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  3. Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified ... Soccer
  4. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport
  5. SA’s Tayler Scott living the American dream in Major League Baseball Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula