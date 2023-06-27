Soccer

Chippa United sign former Orlando Pirates speedster

27 June 2023 - 11:23 By Marc Strydom
Former Orlando Pirates winger or fullback Craig Martin pictured at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after signing for Chippa United.
Image: Chippa United/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates fullback or winger Craig Martin has signed for Chippa United.

The Eastern Cape club announced the signing of the 29-year-old former Cape Town City speedster on Tuesday morning on a two-year deal. 

“Welcome Craig Martin to Gqeberha!” the Chili Boys tweeted.

In a press release the club said Martin has signed a “two-year contract with an option to extend an additional year”.

Martin was released by Pirates last week having only signed for the Buccaneers from City in January.

He played just six league and cup games — five in the DStv Premiership — at Bucs in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

