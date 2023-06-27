Soccer

Sifiso Hlanti 'may take pay cut to stay at Kaizer Chiefs'

27 June 2023 - 16:07 By Sihle Ndebele
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Experienced defender Sifiso Hlanti is apparently contemplating a salary cut to remain with Kaizer Chiefs for a further year.

This was brought to TimesLIVE’s attention by an informant close to the 33-year-old left-back.

Hlanti’s Chiefs contract expires on Friday. Fellow seasoned campaigners Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat will also see their current deals lapse on Friday.

“Chiefs told Hlanti they are willing to keep him for another year only if he agrees for his wages to be scaled down. Remember, he’s one of the highest earners there. I know that he’s thinking about taking the offer, but all will be confirmed this week,” said the source, who did not want to be named.

“As far as I know he has no other offers at the moment, so chances are he’ll take what Chiefs have offered. He loves the club and feels he still has a lot to offer there.”

Hlanti’s representative Sizwe Ntshangase asked to be given until Thursday to comment on whether his client was staying at Naturena or not.

“With all due respect, please allow me not to say anything until Thursday. From Thursday I will be able to confirm what will happen with him and all my other clients,” Ntshangase said.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said he could not comment on the specifics of the club's negotiations with Hlanti.

“You know how we do things at Chiefs. If he’s leaving we will address that issue through a statement, and the same will happen if we keep him. Everything will be communicated in due course,” Maphosa said.

Hlanti was Chiefs’ first choice left-back last season, featuring in 29 matches across all competitions.

Amakhosi have already parted ways with three players ahead of the coming season.

Last Thursday they confirmed they had allowed Phathutshedzo Nange to leave before his contract expires on Friday, while defender Eric Mathoho suffered the same fate last month. Siyabonga Ngezana was sold to Romanian side FCSB a fortnight ago.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs

“It will all be resolved in 58 hours.” So said Nabi when the Sunday Times got hold of him on to inquire about his being linked with Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs seek common ground with coach target Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs had a meeting this past weekend with potential new coaching target Nasreddine Nabi with an aim to resolving stumbling blocks in the way ...
Sport
1 week ago

IN PICS | Chiefs reveal new tracksuits and training kit

Kaizer Chiefs have released pictures of their new Kappa tracksuits and training kit, while fans eagerly await the official kit reveal.
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Mosimane inspects new surroundings after arrival at Al Wahda

Pitso Mosimane has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Aab Emirates (UAE), to start his coaching journey with Al Wahda Football Club.
Sport
8 hours ago

Bernard Parker hopes to help next generation with his life story 'From a Shack to Destiny'

In a country where stories of former soccer players becoming paupers after their playing days are not uncommon, former Bafana Bafana star Bernard ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs release midfielder Nange as preparations for next season begin

Preparations for next season are under way at Kaizer Chiefs with midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange the latest player to be released.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi Rugby
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  3. Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified ... Soccer
  4. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport
  5. SA’s Tayler Scott living the American dream in Major League Baseball Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula