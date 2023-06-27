“With all due respect, please allow me not to say anything until Thursday. From Thursday I will be able to confirm what will happen with him and all my other clients,” Ntshangase said.
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said he could not comment on the specifics of the club's negotiations with Hlanti.
“You know how we do things at Chiefs. If he’s leaving we will address that issue through a statement, and the same will happen if we keep him. Everything will be communicated in due course,” Maphosa said.
Hlanti was Chiefs’ first choice left-back last season, featuring in 29 matches across all competitions.
Amakhosi have already parted ways with three players ahead of the coming season.
Last Thursday they confirmed they had allowed Phathutshedzo Nange to leave before his contract expires on Friday, while defender Eric Mathoho suffered the same fate last month. Siyabonga Ngezana was sold to Romanian side FCSB a fortnight ago.
Sifiso Hlanti 'may take pay cut to stay at Kaizer Chiefs'
