Soccer

WATCH | Chicken Licken puts legendary coaches together in latest ad

27 June 2023 - 15:47
Dr Jomo Sono and Gavin Hunt make an appearance in Chicken Licken's advert featuring coach José Mercibeaucoup's amazing 1-2-7 and 1-1-8 formations.
Dr Jomo Sono and Gavin Hunt make an appearance in Chicken Licken's advert featuring coach José Mercibeaucoup's amazing 1-2-7 and 1-1-8 formations.
Image: Screenshot/Chicken Licken

Social media is talking about Chicken Licken's advert featuring some of the country's legendary soccer coaches. 

The ad shows how fictional coach José Mercibeaucoup, or “Mazibuko” as South Africans call him, gets his winning formation after eating Chicken Licken. 

Dr Jomo Sono and Gavin Hunt make an appearance in the advert talking about Mercibeaucoup's amazing 1-2-7 and 1-1-8 formations. 

“Before coach Mazibuko came along it was all about 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formations. He is a special one,” Hunt says.

This is not the first time Chicken Licken has received a thumbs-up for its adverts. 

Previously the fast-food chain dropped a funny advert featuring US actor David Hasselhoff.

The restaurant recreated the 1980s classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce a new super slider.

In the advert Kitt, Hasselhoff’s indestructible supercar in the series, was driven by South Africa’s Michael Nyathi. 

On a mission to get his talking, expensive drive, Michael Knight, played by Hasselhoff in the popular series, is seen calling Kitt to return to America. 

Knight called Kitt but reaches voicemail. “Hello, this is Kitt. I am a little preoccupied at the moment, leave a message after this,” Kitt's voicemail is heard saying. 

READ MORE:

Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel

SPONSORED | Fans of the 'Black Panther' franchise and the humour that gives a cheeky wink to life in Mzansi will relish the short film, 'Big John ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

WATCH | Chicken Licken’s hilarious new ad gives ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ a SA twist

While everyone is talking about Marvel Studios’ hit film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', fast-food chain Chicken Licken has recreated parts of the ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Five adverts that stirred racial tension under spotlight in SAHRC inquiry

Here are five advertisements that have sparked public outrage and formal complaints in recent years.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi Rugby
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  3. Safa TD Steenbok confident Ramoreboli will do well at Cosafa as unqualified ... Soccer
  4. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport
  5. SA’s Tayler Scott living the American dream in Major League Baseball Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula