Soccer

Ex-Chiefs midfielder reunited with Gavin Hunt as he signs for SuperSport

28 June 2023 - 16:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SuperSport United new player Phathutshedzo Nange (left) and club coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: SuperSport United/Twitter

Phathutshedzo Nange has reunited with his former coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs.

Nange penned a two-year deal with SuperSport in less than a week after he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Soweto giants. 

The midfielder will work with Hunt for the second time in his career after their stint together at Bidvest Wits. Hunt signed Nange for the Clever Boys from Black Leopards in 2019. The player joined Stellenbosch FC after Wits' franchise was sold in 2020. 

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said they hope Nange having worked with Hunt will help the 31-year-old settle quickly at the Pretoria team.

“Phathu Nange is a player we have liked for some time, so it’s great that we have been able to secure him on a free contract from Kaizer Chiefs,” Matthews said in a statement. 

“Having played for Gavin before, we are confident he will hit the ground running and give our midfield a boost with goals and assists as he did at Stellenbosch, Wits and Black Leopards.” 

After excelling at Stellies, Nange failed to command regular game time at Chiefs, where he also battled injuries, but he said he is ready to put that chapter behind him. 

“I would like to thank SuperSport United for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining SuperSport and I’m looking forward to starting a new journey in a positive way,” Nange said. 

“I worked with coach Gavin before, and we had a clean working relationship. He is a winning coach by nature and good for his players because we all want to win at the end of the day.”

