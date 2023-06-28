'He phoned me and said he had signed' with Chiefs: Mmodi's agent

Pule Mmodi has completed his move to Kaizer Chiefs after signing a three-year deal.

This is according to player representative Solomon Seobe of SR Sport Management. He said Mmodi, whom he managed before their relationship ended this month, signed with Chiefs recently without his knowledge.

Chiefs have been chasing the services of the 30-year-old since last year but failed to sign him as he was still contracted to Golden Arrows even though he was keen to join them back then after making his wish to play for Amakhosi public.

With his contract with Arrows set to expire on Friday, he was free to join the club of his choice as a free agent.

“He has signed with Kaizer Chiefs on his own. He phoned me and said that he had signed with the club,” Seobe told TimesLIVE.

“He did everything all by himself. He is at Chiefs already and I heard [from] someone that he has already started training with the team.