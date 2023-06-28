Pirates star Saleng alleges damaged car put him off before derby defeat

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has alleged that finding his car mysteriously damaged at the club’s Rand Stadium training base on the eve of facing bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto derby in February saw him underperform in a 1-0 defeat.

The Bafana Bafana winger was speaking in the second part of Pirates’ three-episode TV series Bucs Camp Season 1, that aired on SuperSport from Monday to Wednesday last week.

“I left the house for the gym early that morning and parked my car at the stadium. When I finished training my car wouldn’t start,” Saleng related.

“I asked myself what the problem could be because there are cameras at the premises. If the problem had started when I was still at home, I wouldn’t have reached the stadium.

“I then decided to leave the car there and went home after training. When I came back, I saw that the petrol pipe had been cut. The petrol wasn’t leaking when I left it but when I came back you could see petrol leaking when I tried to start it.”