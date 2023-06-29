It dawned on me that Mosele was struggling with mental health problems because he was carrying a heavy load on his shoulders as his family relied on him for survival.
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Goodman Mosele’s mental health issues reflect our dysfunctional society
Knowing what I know now, I was too harsh on Goodman Mosele.
Reports emerged in 2021 that he veered off the road, including the high-profile incident where he failed to report for the Bafana Bafana camp for the back-to-back 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.
His unprofessional antics left coach Hugo Broos, who is known for speaking his mind, seething and threatening not to call him to the national team again.
At that time, the 23-year-old was enjoying a good run of form for Orlando Pirates and Broos saw him as a player who could feature prominently for Bafana during the qualifiers. The call-up was a nod from the national coach to the potential Mosele has as a player, which made the snub more frustrating.
South African football clubs are notorious for sweeping issues being experienced by players or technical staff under the carpet, putting up barriers rather than informing the public. The clubs might aim to protect players by doing that, but a side-effect is the country is left in the dark on the background and context in a situation such as Mosele’s disappearing act.
Lack of communication led to intense speculation and public rebuke of Mosele and I was one of those who chastised him for the disrespect of failing to respond to a call for national duty.
Last week, the 23-year-old revealed on Pirates’ three-part television documentary Orlando Pirates: Bucs Camp on SuperSport TV that he was struggling to cope with the huge responsibility of looking after his big family.
Mosele broke down in tears as he spoke about the myriad challenges faced by his family in Klerksdorp, where siblings and parents are unemployed and rely solely on him for survival.
As he talked about the difficulties of his poor upbringing in a shack, where he was forced to be the breadwinner at an early age for a family of seven, I could not help but sympathise with him.
It dawned on me that Mosele was struggling with mental health problems because he was carrying a heavy load on his shoulders as his family relied on him for survival.
His challenges are experienced by many, especially by young people in everyday life who are burdened by the responsibilities of looking after elderly parents, siblings and sometimes extended family members.
It is common in black communities that when a young person gets a job, the first thing they must worry about is what is commonly known as “black tax” as part of the sandwich generation — a term that refers to middle-aged people who support both their parents and children.
While Mosele was supposed to be enjoying his football and the benefits that come with it, he was weighed down by problems at home where everyone was looking at him to provide.
A lot of people from different walks of life go through what Mosele went through and it is important that he had the guts to come out and put the spotlight on this mental health topic that I don’t think gets enough attention.
His problems, which have probably led to him failing to take his game to another level, reflect a dysfunctional society where we are grappling with countless socio-economic challenges.
We will never live in a perfect world, but if things were at least some form of normal, Mosele and many other young people would not be burdened by the responsibility of looking after their parents, siblings and extended family members.
Instead, they should be enjoying their youthfulness and the fruits of their labour while setting themselves and their children up for a better future.
A significant majority of young people, especially qualified professionals, are delayed or denied a good start in life because of “black tax” and Mosele found himself in that undesirable situation.
This week, director of rugby at SA Rugby Rassie Erasmus said the Springbok squad have players with different problems as he responded to a question about Sbu Nkosi, who was released from the Blue Bulls this week as a toll of his history of mental health problems.
I am fully aware that, as blacks in South Africa, to a large extent we are still suffering from the effects of apartheid that deliberately denied our grandparents and our parents equal opportunities to set us up.
I must also hasten to point out that our grandparents and parents must take some responsibility, because in some cases there was poor planning on their part, even though they didn’t have much to work with in terms of access to resources.
Mosele’s issues died down with the passing of time, but I could not help but think back to my stinging criticism when news of his misdemeanours broke.
Having carried the heavy weight of helping some members of my family, I know what Mosele and hundreds of thousands of young South Africans out there go through.
In the interview, Mosele admitted there were other things that he did when he was going through a difficult time but did not want to go into details and he reached a dark point where he didn’t care if Pirates fired him or not.
Though I wholeheartedly understand his situation, in my humble opinion I still believe Mosele should have reported to the Bafana camp and had a discussion with Broos.
I respect Mosele for having the guts to come out and talk about his problems on a public platform and am happy he is receiving professional help at Pirates so he can come back stronger next season. He has admitted he is not OK but he is working on himself to become better and get his football back on track.
As I indicated earlier, I was too harsh on Mosele because I didn't know what he was going through and for that I want to unreservedly apologise to him.
